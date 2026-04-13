Italian American One Voice Coalition Debuts Newest Edition of The One Voice Minute – 'A Historic Alliance' with NAGA
The One Voice Minute video series - a quick and interesting exploration of the Italian American experience in America
IAOVC highlights interesting facts about Italian American heritage and culture with a series of “bite-sized” video features.NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, continues its initiative to highlight interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, informative and fact-filled videos. Dubbed “The One Voice Minute” the newest edition just released presents an historic alliance between Italian Americans and the Native American Guardian’s Association (“NAGA”).
Native American and Italian American communities have long faced marginalization, misrepresentation, and enduring stereotypes. Through the alliance forged between NAGA and Italian Americans they stand together to safeguard their stories and ensure their histories are presented accurately and respectfully. Learn more about this alliance by watching this new edition of The One Voice Minute video.
The videos, written and produced by Frank Cipolla, are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, President of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio representing IAOVC in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans, and defending Columbus, the iconic symbol to Italian Americans.
“I am honored to host The One Voice Minute series and bring the facts about how Italian Americans have contributed so much to this country throughout history,” stated DiMino. “This edition features our important alliance with NAGA as we strive for unity and respect for both of our heritages.”
View this new edition of the The One Voice Minute – “An Historic Alliance” on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/2f986cak
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. As stated on the NAGA website - "We stand united to preserve the rich legacy of our ancestors and ensure that American Indian names, symbols, and traditions are honored-- not erased. Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org.
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 34-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
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