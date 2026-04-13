As Spring Begins, Asian-Led NutriWorks® Spotlights Holistic Renewal & Growth with Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the United States, warm weather and spring air are ushering in desire for renewal, encouraging healthier habits and becoming closer with nature. Tapping into the season’s vibrancy is NutriWorks, an Asian leader who is embodying the capabilities of holistic wellness alongside the historical power of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with their ‘Rest, Flow, & Glow’ series of reflexology patches.

“In Chinese culture, the spring season represents not just growth and prosperity, but also rejuvenation and new life,” explained Amy Wong, NutriWorks’ Co-Founder. “A core part of this is restoring balance and vitality, which our RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest patches achieve through gentle stimulation of the feet that radiates across the body while relaxing the mind, setting the stage for improved energy, better rest, and an overall heightened sense of wellness.”

Released in Hong Kong nearly 30 years ago and across Europe as ‘Patch-It®,’ RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are a series of DIY-friendly patches that utilize reflexology therapy to support the body’s healing processes. Made from South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and detoxification) and finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), the patches trigger specific points in the feet, a painless, side effect-free process that balances the body’s ‘Qi’ (vital energy) while enhancing sleep and energy:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

As stated by Northern Medical Center, “In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), spring is governed by the Wood element…This makes it an optimal time to focus on movement, emotional well-being, and gentle detoxification to restore balance and vitality.” The article also highlights how TCM therapies like massage and acupressure harmonize the mind and body, including a positive impact on ailments like fatigue, allergies, and emotional imbalances.

Additionally, according to Dr. Axe, 2026’s beauty and health trends overall are favoring ‘sustainable habits and holistic well-being,’ with nature-based remedies being cited as a rising pillar as consumers select options that fit seamlessly into their lives.

“For thousands of years, people have relied upon treatments like TCM and reflexology to heal, and we are proud to be helping modernize these remedies for consumers globally,” added Wong. “This is a perfect time of year for change if you’ve felt stagnant, and we’ve built our patches in a way that prioritizes these concerns while being convenient and accessible. We look forward to sharing wellness in every season.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of each variety costs $40. Last year, the company was also showcased on nationally-aired ‘American Trends & Lifestyle’ (ATL): https://americantrendsandlifestyle.com/nutriworks/.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.



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