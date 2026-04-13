MARQUES OGDEN SELECTED FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Marques Ogden at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Marques Ogden for the Presidential Award for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.The Presidential Award is one of IAOTP’s highest honors, reserved for individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, innovation, and leadership. This esteemed accolade recognizes significant contributions to improving public well-being, advancing industry knowledge, and advocating for effective policy changes. Marques Ogden has exemplified these qualities through his remarkable achievements, industry impact, and unwavering commitment to service.With over two decades of experience, Mr. Ogden is a seasoned keynote speaker, business leader, and host of the “Get Authentic with Marques Ogden” podcast. As a keynote speaker and business coach, he simplifies success through tailored presentations centered around his Success Cycle framework. To date Marque has done keynote speaking for over 90 Fortune 500 Companies. From communication to innovation, he emphasizes the importance of mastering the fundamentals. His podcast quickly gained global recognition, reaching the top .05% podcast worldwide in just 7.5 months. In addition, Mr. Ogden brings over a decade of NFL experience, which he leverages as a corporate consultant and mentor, guiding organizations through generational shifts, transitions, innovation, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.Prior to his professional career, Mr. Ogden earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Howard University in 2003. He then entered the NFL as an offensive lineman, playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens , Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ogden has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2010, he was awarded Top 100 MBE Winners through the Center for Business Inclusion and Diversity sponsored by The University of Maryland, Southwest Airlines, and GreiBO Media. He was also the winner of the Rising Star Under Age 40 Award from Living Classrooms and Stevenson University. He was selected for Greater Baltimore Committee Leadership Council. Mr. Ogden was nominated for the Mayor's Business Recognition Award through the Greater Baltimore Committee Program. He was also invited to become an honorary member of the Morgan State University Business Honor Program. In 2024, he was awarded Top Inspirational Athlete and Keynote Speaker of the Year. In December 2026, he will receive the prestigious Presidential Award at IAOTP’s annual awards gala, held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.Looking back, Mr. Ogden attributes his success to perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he had along the way. When he is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://marquesogden.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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