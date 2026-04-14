Shuwen Biotech Receives Exclusive Patent License from Cologne University

DEQING, CHINA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuwen Biotech, a leading biotech company, and its European Subsidiary Cerca Biotech GmbH today announced that they have signed an exclusive patent license agreement with the University Hospital of Cologne (“UKK”), an affiliate of Cologne University. Under the license agreement, UKK grants Shuwen and Cerca in major markets exclusive patent right to certain theranostic biomarkers and the use of FGFR inhibitors in treating patients identified by such biomarkers.

“We are pleased to have entered into this license agreement with UKK,” commented Jay Z. Zhang, Executive Chairman of Shuwen Biotech and Managing Director of Cerca Biotech. “Scientists at Cologne University have made major advances in the discovery of biomarkers predictive of cancer sensitivity to FGFR inhibitors, and in generating preliminary evidence suggesting clinical efficacies. We intend to build on such exciting discoveries and initiate development work for a therapeutic program along with a companion diagnostic test, which we hope to lead to effective personalized treatment of cancer.”

About Shuwen Biotech

Shuwen Biotech is an integrated biotech company with offices in China and Germany. Founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with leading academic and commercial institutions to commercialize first-in-class diagnostic and therapeutic technologies and patents, and has developed a range of novel products in the fields of cancer and women’s health. Shuwen has also developed quality companion diagnostics and provides central lab biomarker testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers and hospitals. Shuwen houses an in-house development team, CAP-accredited central labs, and GMP/ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, all in line with global standards to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health. Innovative products are offered on the international market through Cerca Biotech GmbH (www.cercabiotech.com), Shuwen’s European subsidiary in Berlin.

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