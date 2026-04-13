Yiping Huang, Dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, Joins the Group of Thirty

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Yiping Huang, Boya Distinguished Professor and Dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, has joined the Group’s membership.Professor Huang is a renowned expert in macroeconomics, the international financial system, and digital finance. He is currently the Director of the Institute of Digital Finance at Peking University and Deputy Secretary-General of the China Society of Finance and Banking. Through his contributions in academic research and high-level policymaking, he has shaped broader understanding of China’s role in the world economy. From 2015-2018, Dr. Huang served as a member of the People’s Bank of China’s Monetary Policy Committee, he was reappointed in 2024. He was previously Chief Asia Economist at Citigroup and Barclays and held teaching positions at the Australian National University and Columbia Business School.The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Professor Huang Yiping to the Group. His significant contributions in macroeconomic policy, the international financial system, and digital finance, and to understanding China’s economic development, will bring valuable insights to our deliberations.”Raghuram Rajan, Chair of the G30, said: “We are honored to welcome Professor Huang to our membership, at a time where mutual understanding is greatly needed. With his breadth of experience in academic research and public policy, especially on China, Professor Huang will strengthen our collective work and G30 studies.”Yiping Huang stated: “I thank the Group of Thirty’s leadership for their invitation of membership. I’m eager to be part of the Group and look forward to contributing and learning from its members in a time of increased disruptions, innovation, and uncertainty.”

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