'DON’T FORGET ME,' OFFICIAL EDDIE COCHRAN DOCUMENTARY, OPENS AT CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, ROCK AND ROLL HOF

Keith Richards, Yungblud, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Sting, Rod Stewart, Linda Perry, Billy Idol, John Waters Unite for Rock-Punk Legend Eddie Cochran's Legacy

Eddie Cochran was a pioneer of early rock ‘n’ roll, so premiering the film in a city that is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was an easy choice for our filmmaking team.” — Rick French, executive producer of "Don’t Forget Me"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Don’t Forget Me,” the first fully authorized documentary on rock and roll trailblazer Eddie Cochran, directed by Kirsty Bell and produced by Oscar and BAFTA-winning Goldfinch Entertainment in partnership with the Cochran Family Estate, opened to a sold-out screening and a rapturous audience response at the Cleveland International Film Festival this past weekend, where it screened as a Spotlight Presentation. The film will next open the Beverly Hills Film Festival tonight at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

“Don’t Forget Me” drew strong reactions across multiple screenings in Cleveland, the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll. The World Premiere took place at Playhouse Square, followed by a second screening at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where Cochran’s iconic guitar was showcased during a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers. The evening concluded with a standout live performance by musician Jack Harris, who portrays Cochran in the film.

“We are grateful for the tremendous response our film received in Cleveland the past few nights,” said Rick French, executive producer of Don’t Forget Me. “Eddie Cochran was a pioneer of early rock ‘n’ roll, so premiering the film in a city that is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was an easy choice for our filmmaking team.”

“It was an important moment for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to present ‘Don’t Forget Me.’ Eddie Cochran’s work helped shape the sound and attitude of rock ‘n’ roll, and his influence continues to be felt across music today,” said Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sixty-five years after Cochran’s tragic death at age 21 on April 17, the documentary marks a defining moment in music history, featuring exclusive on-camera interviews with some of the most influential names in music and entertainment. The lineup includes Keith Richards, Yungblud, Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, Kiefer Sutherland, Sting, John Waters, Billy Idol, Linda Perry, Peter Frampton, Brian Setzer, Suzi Quatro, Stephen Sanchez and members of the Cochran family. The film blends these interviews with rare, never-before-seen archival material and select reconstructions, tracing Cochran’s meteoric rise, pioneering sound and lasting impact on music.

Cochran’s music shaped generations, inspiring everyone from The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix to The Who and the Sex Pistols, and continues to influence today’s emerging stars. Five of his songs have been covered over 500 times by legendary artists including The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Jack White, Rod Stewart, Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, The Who, the Sex Pistols and T. Rex.

“It has been our deepest honor to be entrusted by Eddie Cochran’s family to tell his story,” said Kirsty Bell, the film’s director. “His life burned fast and bright, but the ripples of his sound reached across oceans and decades, shaping the very language of rock and roll. ‘Don’t Forget Me’ is not just the title of this film. It is Eddie’s own plea, echoed in autograph books and in the lives he touched. My hope is to bring him vividly back into the world’s consciousness, to remind us not only of what we lost, but of the brilliance he gave.”

The documentary is produced by Ben Charles Edwards; with executive producers Phil McKenzie, Michelle Arnusch, Rick French, Peter Bradley Jnr and Bruce Resnikoff, president of Universal Music Enterprises. Sarah Poole is associate producer.

Additional festival screenings and release details will be announced in the coming months and advance screeners are available to accredited journalists looking to review the film upon request.

ABOUT GOLDFINCH

Goldfinch is an Academy Award and BAFTA-winning entertainment group. Since 2014, it has financed over 300 film and TV projects, many earning critical acclaim, and has produced award-winning productions across multiple formats. Goldfinch nurtures emerging talent through First Flights, champions genre filmmaking through DREAMTOWN, and supports startups & founders through their venture studio. In Goldfinch International, the group brings its financing, production, and advisory expertise to the Global South, building scalable creative ecosystems and empowering creators worldwide.

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