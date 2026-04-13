Tartan App Emerges From Stealth with 50+ Customers to Expand Access to Security Awareness Training for K-12 Schools

Tartan App Emerges From Stealth

Customer case studies show up to 79% lower simulated phishing click rates, stronger security cultures, and reduced administrative burden for school IT teams.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tartan App, a security awareness training and phishing simulation platform built specifically for K-12 schools, today announced its public launch after growing to more than 50 customers across North America. The company has secured $250,000 in funding and is launching through a growing network of trusted education-focused reseller partners.

The launch comes as K-12 cyber risk continues to rise. 82% of K-12 schools experienced a cyber incident between July 2023 and December 2024, while 1,981 schools were hit by ransomware in a single year. Tartan App helps schools protect against these attacks. Published customer case studies show simulated phishing click-rate reductions of up to 79% and increased staff reporting of suspicious emails.

Tartan App was built to make high-quality security awareness training accessible to schools that have been priced out of legacy platforms. With transparent pricing and no per-user fees, Tartan App helps schools replace once-a-year checkbox training with a continuous program. The platform uses AI to generate relevant simulations, identify threats, and reduce the manual setup and day-to-day administration often associated with legacy awareness tools.

The platform combines short, practical training modules with phishing simulations, ongoing micro-learning, and reporting that helps school and district leaders track participation and progress. Designed specifically for K-12 environments, Tartan App supports staff education around cybersecurity and student data privacy responsibilities, including FERPA and COPPA, and is aligned with cybersecurity awareness criteria such as Texas DIR training standards. Tartan App also reduces the manual setup and ongoing administration often required by legacy security awareness platforms, saving time for school IT teams.

“Too many schools have had to choose between expensive legacy platforms, piecing together their own training, or doing nothing at all,” said Shea Darlison, Founder and CEO of Tartan App. “We built Tartan App to make strong security awareness training practical and sustainable for every district, with simple implementation, transparent pricing, and a program schools can easily keep running.”

"Tartan App was incredibly easy to set up and customize, I think I had the first campaign ready to go in about 30 minutes," said Kris Friel, Director of Technology, Tulia ISD.

"More of my happy clickers are now asking if something is phishing. That shift is exactly what we needed," said Etienne Vallee, M.Ed., MILS, Director of Technology, SAU #45.

Tartan App is also launching a partner program for resellers and MSPs that already support K-12. The program is intended to help partners add a purpose-built security awareness offering for schools through the procurement channels schools already trust.

K-12 schools continue to face rising cyber risk while operating with limited budgets and limited IT capacity. Tartan App was built for those realities, combining predictable pricing, lower administrative overhead, and partner-led distribution to make ongoing security awareness training easier to buy and easier to sustain.

Learn more at www.tartan.app.

Tartan App Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.