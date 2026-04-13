OBIC Announces Promotion of Michael Hoffmaster to Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Expansion

Mike Hoffmaster OBIC Company Logo

Mike has been a major part of our recent successes. This role allows him to focus exclusively on scaling our impact while ensuring our installer network has the resources and products needed to excel.” — Dustin Schlachter, CVO of OBIC

BRYAN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBIC, a leader in innovative water and wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Michael Hoffmaster from Vice President of Business Development to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO).In his new capacity as CGO, Hoffmaster will oversee the strategic expansion of OBIC and the OBIC Installer Network. His leadership will be instrumental in identifying new market opportunities and strengthening the partnerships that drive the company’s industry-leading rehabilitation and lining products worldwide.“Mike has been a major part of our recent successes,” said Dustin Schlachter, CVO of OBIC. “His transition to Chief Growth Officer is a natural progression that aligns with our long-term vision. This role allows him to focus exclusively on scaling our impact while ensuring our installer network has the resources and products needed to excel.”The promotion is part of a broader strategic reorganization at OBIC. By elevating Hoffmaster to CGO, OBIC is restructuring its internal support teams to better serve its rapidly expanding customer base and certified installer network. This structural shift is designed to streamline operations and enhance the support provided to partners around the world.“I am honored to take on this new challenge,” said Hoffmaster. “OBIC has always been committed to delivering high-quality solutions. I look forward to focusing on the continued growth of our brand while working closely with our incredible team and network of certified installers to reach new heights.”Hoffmaster brings over 40 years of dedicated experience in business development and infrastructure solutions to the position. His promotion is effective immediately.###About OBICOBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com

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