Fire Cloak™ selected by Formula E for use across the grid for the 2026 season

Fire Cloak™ Used Across Formula E Grid for 2026 Season Fire Cloak™ EV Fire Blankets Used by Formula E Teams in 2026

SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fire Cloak™ will once again support Formula E teams during the 2026 season, supplying high-performance EV fire-containment blankets for use across the grid.Formula E is the world’s premier all-electric racing series and operates at the forefront of EV innovation. Advanced lithium battery systems, high-intensity race environments and close-working conditions mean that safety is of critical importance.Fire Cloak™ is one of the first EV fire blankets to be fully certified to DIN SPEC 91489:2024-11 , the world’s toughest safety standard for lithium battery fire containment. This gives teams and organisers assurance of high performance, in an environment where exacting standards are part of everyday operation.Designed and manufactured in the UK, Fire Cloak™ blankets are engineered to deal with the extreme thermal runaway conditions generated by lithium battery fires and built for fast, controlled deployment. Their continued use by Formula E teams reflects the product’s robust construction, predictable handling characteristics and suitability for elite electric motorsport, where seconds matter.Mark Tamblyn, Sales Director at Fire Cloak™, said: “As Formula E heads into another season, we’re proud that Fire Cloak continues to be selected for use across the grid.”Fire Cloak™ is used across a growing range of sectors where lithium battery fire risk is a serious operational consideration, including motorsport, marine, transport, logistics, workshops and public infrastructure. Its continued use by Formula E teams underlines the brand’s leading position in advanced EV fire safety and demonstrates its ability to perform in the most demanding EV environments in the world.About Fire Cloak™Designed and manufactured in the UK, Fire Cloak™ is a high-performance EV fire blanket engineered for extreme fire conditions and trusted by emergency teams during thermal runaway incidents. Driven by transparency, rigorous testing and continuous innovation, Fire Cloak™ provides proven protection when it matters most.

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