Trendos Launches in the UK, Giving Brands Free Access to AI Visibility Insights

UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trendos, a global platform for AI search visibility, has officially launched in the UK and across Europe. The innovative tool will transform how brands understand and manage their presence in AI-driven search environments, across platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, and Gemini, among others. Currently covering 13+ global regions with custom prompts, Trendos offers full data coverage for key markets including the US, UK, and Germany.Designed for marketing specialists, brand and affiliate managers, PR consultants, SEOs, and other C-level decision-makers, Trendos provides a clear, real-time view of how brands are represented in leading AI assistants. Enabling brands to track brand mentions, key sources, positioning, and sentiment across AI-generated responses, it gives professionals the ability to:- Monitor their own brand’s visibility - replacing manual competitor and search analysis, Trendos frees up teams to focus on strategy and revenue-driving activity- Compare performance against competitors - real-time competitor insight allows teams to have faster reactions and deliver more agile, data-led commercial strategy- Identify missed market opportunities, allowing teams to quickly adapt messaging and win high-intent queries- Improve lead quality and conversion rates by tracking sentiment, positioning, and citations in AI answersUltimately, giving brand teams the tool to have a more in-depth oversight and take prompt action to change and optimise how customers discover and engage with products and services.“AI assistants are quickly becoming the new face of the internet search, yet most brands are still unaware of how they are represented within these systems,” said Gintarė Rimolaitytė, Chief Commercial Officer of Trendos. “With Trendos, we offer marketing and e-commerce leaders tailored competitive intelligence, not just another dashboard. This empowers them to make faster and more confident decisions regarding brand positioning, product pricing, portfolios, and marketing campaigns.”Trendos is now the largest free AI answer database, offering comprehensive AI visibility across more than 2.5 million brands, allowing users to explore both historical and current data in key markets, including the UK, US, Germany, Netherlands, Lithuania, France, Spain, Israel, Australia, China, and Japan, with plans to further expand into other countries. This extensive coverage provides a significant advantage, enabling both global brands and regional challengers to assess their visibility in AI-generated responses across multiple locations.“With this multi-market visibility, commercial and marketing leaders can identify local nuances, benchmark performance across countries, and develop global strategies based on market-specific insights rather than relying solely on single-market snapshots,” adds Rimolaitytė.Trendos is a free-to-use tool, enabling users to track the visibility performance of up to 10 brands, along with 100 bonus custom prompts to explore both historical and current data.For those seeking additional features or the ability to track more brands, Trendos offers Starter and PRO monthly subscription options, giving businesses access to an affordable tool.ENDSBacked by TesonetTrendos is supported by Tesonet, one of the largest and fastest-growing venture builders, recognised for its investments in successful companies like Nord Security, Surfshark, Hostinger, and others. It provides funding and infrastructure for Trendos' global expansion and ongoing product development.While Trendos will operate as an independent entity, the support from Tesonet, along with the team’s vast expertise in big data and large-scale information environments, creates a solid foundation of credibility and trust for customers globally.“Our team brings years of combined experience working with big data on a global scale,” says Rimolaitytė. “We built a platform that offers clarity to marketing and commercial teams in an increasingly complex AI-driven landscape – whether they are established enterprises or ambitious newcomers.”Get to know Trendos and explore how your brand appears in AI chat engines – visit trendos.com About TrendosTrendos is a global AI search visibility platform that helps brands monitor and optimise how they appear across AI-driven search environments, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, and Gemini. Operating in more than 13 markets - including the US, UK, Germany, and Japan - Trendos powers the world’s largest free AI answer database, with real-time insights on over 2.5 million brands. Designed for marketing and PR teams, SEO specialists, and business leaders, the platform delivers actionable competitive intelligence to help organisations navigate the shift from

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