Minister Nokuzola Tolashe condemns rape of a 12-year-old girl from Dobsonville

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, has strongly condemned the rape of a 12-year-old girl from Dobsonville township, in Gauteng Province. The minor was allegedly raped by a 58-year-old man during the Easter Weekend.

The case has been reported with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and SAPS have since arrested the alleged suspect and he is now behind bars awaiting court appearance. The Department of Social Development has dispatched a team of Social Workers to offer psychosocial support and trauma counselling services to the family.

“The Department noted with concern the incident and calls upon South Africans to report cases of this nature as they are part of the Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) which President Cyril Ramaphosa declared as a national disaster.

As the custodian of Children's Act 38 of 2005. It is our legislative mandate to ensure tha rights and wellbeing of children are always protected," said Minister Tolashe. The Children's Act guarantees specific children's rights, such as the right to amongst others, nationality from birth, parental care, basic nutrition, shelter, basic health care services, social services, protection from abuse, exploitative labour practices.

Enquiries:

Ms Sandy Godlwana

Acting Head of Communication

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

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