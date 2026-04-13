Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo conducts oversight visit at Meyerton wastewater treatment works, 14 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will conduct an oversight visit to the Meyerton Wastewater Treatment Works upgrades project on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, in Midvaal Local Municipality, within the Sedibeng District in Gauteng.

The purpose of the visit is to assess progress on the upgrade and expansion project and engage with key stakeholders in the locality. The visit will also review ongoing and planned interventions aimed at assisting the municipality to comply with effluent discharge standards and improve sanitation services provision to its residents.

The Meyerton Wastewater Treatment Works project is funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), through its Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) at a tune of R220 million, with Rand Water as an implementing agent. The project entails upgrading and expanding the existing treatment plant by 15 megalitres per day (ml/d) from 10 ml/d to 25 ml/d, to improve treatment capacity and ensure compliance with environmental standards.

The oversight visit is important as it provides an opportunity to assess whether the project is progressing as planned and delivering its intended benefits. Is also strengthens accountability and transparency, ensuring that public funds are being utilised effectively.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve wastewater treatment capacity and management, reduce risk of sewer spillages, and enhance compliance with environmental standards.

The primary beneficiaries include residents of Meyerton and surrounding areas, as well as local businesses and industries that depend on reliable sanitation services.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 April 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Meyerton Wastewater Treatment Works, Meyerton, Gauteng

Coordinates: (-26.588654, 27.973593)

Enquiries:

Media confirmations

Ms Nthabiseng Dhlamini

Cell: 082 878 6915

E-mail: dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Ms Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

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