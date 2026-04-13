Salmon Feed Market Set To Explode Opportunities, Future Scope 2026-2033 | Cargill, EWOS, Skretting Averoy

Salmon Feed Market

The Global Salmon Feed Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.40 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 12.62 Bn by 2033.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Salmon Feed Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.40 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 12.62 Bn by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2026 to 2033. The increasing consumer focus on health and wellness is significantly driving demand for salmon, widely recognized for its rich nutritional profile, including omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality proteins, and essential vitamins. As global awareness of balanced diets continues to rise, salmon has become a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers seeking heart-healthy and brain-boosting food options.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9136 Global Salmon Feed Market Key TakeawaysGeneral feeds segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 55.3% in 2026, thanks to its cost-effectiveness, wide availability, and ability to meet the nutritional requirements of farmed salmon at different growth stages.By ingredient type, fish oil segment is slated to account for 34.8% of the global salmon feed market share in 2026 as a result of its high nutritional value, rich omega-3 fatty acids content, and essential role in promoting healthy growth, improved immunity, and better flesh quality in farmed salmon.North America is set to lead the global salmon feed industry with an estimated 43.7% share in 2026, mostly due to the region’s well-established aquaculture infrastructure, high consumer demand for salmon, advanced feed production technologies, and strong investments in sustainable and high-quality feed formulations.Europe, holding 20.3% share in 2026, is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for salmon feed manufacturers during the forecast period, thanks to the region’s strong aquaculture industry, stringent quality and sustainability standards, growing consumer preference for high-quality seafood, and ongoing innovations in feed formulations to enhance fish health and environmental sustainability.Rising Salmon Consumption Fueling Salmon Feed Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new salmon feed market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. These include the increasing demand for salmon, expansion of salmon aquaculture globally, shift towards alternative feed ingredients, supportive government policies, and advancements in feed formulations.Consumers in the contemporary world are increasingly choosing salmon due to its high nutritional value, especially its rich omega‑3 fatty acids and protein. This higher salmon consumption is providing a strong impetus for the growth of salmon feed market. Aquafarmers are increasing using high nutritional feeds to increase salmon production and meet growing salmon demand.According to FAO GLOBEFISH, global Atlantic salmon production saw strong recovery in 2025. In the first half of the year, total output reached around 1,392,400 tonnes, showing a 13.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This rise in production is directly increasing the demand for salmon feeds.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9136 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Hampering Market GrowthThe global salmon feed market outlook remains promising due to increasing seafood consumption and rapid expansion of salmon aquaculture. However, volatility in raw material prices might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period. The industry depends heavily on fishmeal and fish oil, which leads to unstable pricing. Their supply is very sensitive to fishing quotas, climate conditions like El Niño, and other supply-side limits. These changes greatly increase production costs and put pressure on profit margins for both feed manufacturers and aquaculture producers.Expanding Global Salmon Aquaculture Opening Revenue StreamsRapid growth in commercial salmon farming to meet rising global seafood demand is creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of salmon feeds. Farmed salmon now provides a large share of the total salmon consumed worldwide. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), farmed Atlantic salmon makes up more than 50% of total global salmon production. Thus, expansion of salmon aquaculture worldwide is expected to boost sales of salmon feeds during the forecast period.Emerging Salmon Feed Market TrendsRising adoption of alternative and functional ingredients is a key growth-shaping trend in the salmon feed market. There is a rising shift toward novel feed ingredients such as single cell proteins, plant proteins, insect meal, algae based omega 3, and specialty additives that enhance fish health, immunity, coloration, and growth rates. This shifting preference towards sustainable and alternative ingredients is expanding the salmon feed market scope.The growth of intensive and land-based farming, especially recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), is increasing the demand for salmon feed. These systems need highly digestible feed, low water pollution, and a balanced mix of nutrients to support good fish health and performance.Increasing demand for functional and specialty feeds is fostering growth of salmon feed market. Salmon farmers are increasingly adopting feed formulations enriched with probiotics, immune-boosting ingredients, and disease-resistant additives to enhance fish health and productivity.Growing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures are pushing feed manufacturers to develop more sustainable formulations. For instance, industry players are reducing fishmeal usage and incorporating alternative proteins such as insect meal and microalgae to lower environmental impact as well as meet certification standards. This increasing focus on sustainability is expected to support market expansion in the coming years.Innovation in feed technology, including precision nutrition, improved digestibility, functional additives (e.g., probiotics and immunostimulants), and digital feeding systems, is improving growth performance and feed conversion efficiency. These advancements are making salmon feed more effective and increasing their use among producers.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9136 Analyst’s View“The global salmon feed market is poised for steady growth during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for high-quality seafood, rapid expansion of aquaculture activities, increasing focus on optimized fish nutrition, and growing adoption of sustainable and functional feed ingredients,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the salmon feed market report:◘ EWOS◘ Cargill◘ Skretting Averoy◘ Ridley◘ Salmofood◘ BioMar Group◘ Ridley Corporation◘ Tongwei Group◘ Yadong Group◘ Nutreco◘ Aller Aqua◘ MowiKey DevelopmentsIn August 2025, BioMar launched POWER H2O, a new feed solution for waterborne (submerged) feeding systems. The product is designed to reduce feed waste as well as improve feeding efficiency in fish farming.In May 2025, Salmofood and Cooke Aquaculture introduced RAW, a high-quality organic feed for salmon farming in Chile. It is made at Salmofood’s Castro plant.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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