Influential Women Profiles Kim Shivers: Championing People-First Leadership Through Value Your People Consulting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission-Driven Leader and Community Connector Brings Decades of Experience to Empower Organizations, Strengthen Culture, and Elevate Human PotentialKim Shivers is a mission-driven leader, community connector, and strategic thinker whose career spans decades across philanthropy, public relations, marketing, and business ownership. Known for her ability to build meaningful, mission-focused relationships, Kim has consistently partnered with nonprofits, civic leaders, and community members to design and implement impactful programs that address systemic challenges and create equitable opportunities for youth, adults, and families.Throughout her professional journey, Kim has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering positive change, earning her a reputation as a trusted leader in both organizational and community settings. Her work reflects a clear focus on collaboration, innovation, and long-term impact—qualities that continue to define her leadership style today.A lifelong learner, Kim recently earned her Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership/People Development from Rider University. This academic achievement has further strengthened her expertise in team building, leadership development, and employee engagement. Her graduate research, which explored the lived experiences of valued employees, now serves as a cornerstone of her consulting approach. By integrating empathy with actionable strategies, Kim helps organizations create inclusive, high-performing environments where individuals feel seen, supported, and empowered.As the Founder and CEO of Value Your People Consulting, Kim works closely with leaders and employees at all levels to transform workplace culture and unlock individual and team potential. Her approach centers on the belief that when people feel valued, organizations thrive. Through coaching, consulting, and strategic guidance, she equips clients with the tools to improve communication, increase accountability, and drive sustainable growth.In addition to her professional work, Kim remains actively engaged in her community. She serves on boards such as the Albert Baker Fund and supports a variety of faith-based and nonprofit initiatives aimed at uplifting young people and families. Her dedication to service underscores her belief in giving back and investing in future generations.Kim attributes her success to her faith in God, as well as her willingness to listen, adapt, and persevere through both personal and professional challenges. She encourages young women entering her field to recognize their inherent value and remain authentic in their pursuits, emphasizing that confidence and self-awareness are key drivers of success.Addressing current trends in leadership development, Kim notes, “Managers aren’t always open to having a coach, but once they see the value of an accountability partner—someone who believes in them and helps them navigate challenges—morale, productivity, and motivation soar.”Guided by core values of honesty, respect, faith, family, and equity, Kim Shivers continues to lead with purpose—empowering individuals, strengthening organizations, and creating lasting impact through people-centered leadership.Learn More about Kim Shivers:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kim-shivers Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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