Mabel Mobile Massage Expands Fleet For Mobile Massage In Cape Town With Two New Vehicles

Mabel Mobile Massage has added two new vehicles to its fleet, increasing simultaneous bookings and improving punctuality across Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mabel Mobile Massage , a provider of mobile massage Cape Town services, has announced the addition of two new vehicles to its operational fleet. The expansion enables the company to handle more simultaneous bookings while improving punctuality and service reliability for clients across Cape Town. The move comes as demand for convenient, on-site wellness services continues to rise among residents, tourists, and corporate clients seeking flexible massage solutions.The newly acquired vehicles are expected to significantly improve scheduling efficiency by allowing more therapists to travel independently to different locations at the same time. This reduces logistical constraints and enables Mabel Mobile Massage to better manage peak booking periods, including evenings, weekends, and high-demand seasonal intervals. As a result, clients can expect shorter wait times, improved arrival accuracy, and greater flexibility when booking services such as Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, aromatherapy, reflexology, prenatal treatments, and couples sessions.According to the company, the fleet expansion also strengthens its ability to serve a wider geographic area without compromising punctuality. With therapists now able to operate more efficiently across the City Bowl, Atlantic Seaboard, Southern Suburbs, and Northern Suburbs, the company aims to maintain consistent service standards while scaling operations. The increased mobility also allows for improved coordination of group bookings, hotel appointments, and corporate wellness sessions where timing and reliability are critical.A company spokesperson noted that punctuality remains a key priority for mobile service delivery. The additional vehicles provide greater control over scheduling variables such as traffic and travel distances, helping ensure that therapists arrive on time and prepared. This operational improvement aligns with broader industry trends where convenience, reliability, and time efficiency are becoming central to client expectations in the wellness sector.About Mabel Mobile MassageMabel Mobile Massage is a Cape Town-based mobile wellness provider offering professional massage therapy directly at clients’ homes, offices, hotels, and event venues. Services include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, aromatherapy, reflexology, prenatal massage, and customised full-body treatments. The company focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality therapeutic care tailored to individual client needs across Cape Town.

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