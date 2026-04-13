Judi Currie of Currie Creative, Recognized by Influential Women, Brings 15+ Years in Media and Communications

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Journalist and Communications Professional Continues to Inspire Through Impactful Storytelling, Creative Leadership, and Passion for the Evolving Media LandscapeJudi Currie is an accomplished communications professional with more than 15 years of experience spanning writing, reporting, and media production across newspapers, magazines, radio, television, and digital platforms. As the Principal of Currie Creative, she delivers high-quality freelance writing, production, and content management services, along with project coordination and media support for clients in business, government, and nonprofit sectors.Renowned for her ability to craft compelling narratives and manage complex projects, Currie has built a reputation for delivering engaging multimedia content that resonates across diverse audiences. Her work seamlessly blends journalistic integrity with strategic communication, allowing organizations to effectively share their stories and strengthen their brand presence.Throughout her career, Currie has produced award-winning features addressing pressing societal issues such as housing shortages and workforce challenges. She has also reported extensively on critical topics, including the opioid crisis, immigration, education, and municipal governance. Her reporting reflects a commitment to thoughtful storytelling and a deep understanding of the communities she serves.In addition to her journalism work, Currie has collaborated with nonprofit organizations to enhance marketing initiatives, improve brand visibility, and implement customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Her versatility extends across social media strategy, press release development, digital content creation, and technical production—making her a valuable partner for organizations seeking comprehensive communication solutions.Currie holds an Associate of Arts Degree from the University of New Hampshire and maintains a strong technical skillset that includes Microsoft Office, Access database design, and Adobe Creative Suite. Over the years, she has contributed her expertise to respected organizations such as New Hampshire PBS, Business NH Magazine, Foster’s Daily Democrat, and the Dover Adult Learning Center. Her experience spans field reporting, studio production, and project management, underscoring her ability to adapt and excel in a rapidly evolving media landscape.Her passion for communications began early, sparked by attending broadcaster school in 1980. Since then, Currie has cultivated a dynamic and multifaceted career in public television, freelance writing, and editing. Among her many professional highlights is interviewing President Clinton—an experience that was broadcast across four radio stations and remains a defining moment in her career.Driven by a genuine love for storytelling, Currie continues to explore new opportunities to grow her skills while making a meaningful impact. She credits her success to following advice that has guided her throughout her career: pursue work that you truly enjoy. This philosophy has allowed her to stay motivated, continuously learn, and consistently deliver her best work.Currie is equally passionate about mentoring the next generation of media professionals. She encourages young women entering the industry to embrace their curiosity, pursue their passions with confidence, and take advantage of every opportunity to expand their skill sets. She believes strongly in the power of storytelling and its ability to inform, inspire, and create lasting change.At the core of Currie’s professional and personal life are the values of creativity, curiosity, and connection. She is dedicated to telling stories that educate and inspire while remaining committed to lifelong learning. Outside of her professional work, she finds joy in traveling to national parks with her best friend and designing costumes for theater productions—creative pursuits that continue to fuel her imagination and passion.As she looks to the future, Judi Currie remains focused on leveraging her extensive experience and creative vision to support organizations and individuals in sharing their stories with clarity, authenticity, and impact.Learn More about Judi Currie:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/judi-currie Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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