Empowering Careers at the 2026 Gulf Coast Military & Civilian Job Fair in Biloxi

Date: March 31, 2026

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 2026 Gulf Coast Military & Civilian Job Fair, taking place on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. This premier event will run from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Biloxi Civic Center and aims to bridge the gap between talented individuals and employers across a wide range of industries, with special emphasis on supporting military personnel transitioning to civilian careers.

This job fair represents a vital opportunity for job seekers and businesses to engage, collaborate, and discover promising employment opportunities. We strongly encourage all employers seeking to recruit qualified candidates, as well as individuals in search of meaningful career paths, to participate in this significant event.

The Gulf Coast Military & Civilian Job Fair plays a crucial role in linking job seekers, especially our valued military veterans, with employers eager to integrate them into the civilian workforce,” Kevin Lamberth, Director of Veteran Workforce Programs. “Our commitment to uplifting those who have served in the military, along with supporting the local community, stands firm. We invite everyone seeking new opportunities to attend this important event.”

Governor Reeves added, “We recognize the immense value that our veterans bring to the workforce and are dedicated to ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities they deserve. This job fair is a testament to our commitment to building a strong economy that benefits all Mississippians.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes, as hiring managers will be on-site conducting interviews throughout the day. Please remember that there will be no copiers or scanners available, so ensure you come prepared with all necessary materials.

“Expect to meet employers who are excited to engage with potential hires,” added Adam Todd, Director of Business Outreach & Quality Assurance. “This job fair presents a chance for on-the-spot interviews, so be ready to showcase your skills and leave a lasting impression.”

Job seekers who need help with resume writing or interview preparation are encouraged to contact local WIN Job Centers for assistance. You can find a complete list of WIN Job Center locations on the MDES website. Additionally, veterans are encouraged to take advantage of specialized services that aid in their transition to the civilian workforce, with resources specifically designed to address their unique experiences. To learn more about available veteran services, please visit MDES - Veterans Services.

For more details, please visit the 2026 Gulf Coast Military & Civilian Job Fair or www.mdes.ms.gov. We look forward to welcoming job seekers and employers alike to this important event, and together, let us strengthen our workforce and build brighter futures.