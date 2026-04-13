Powering Opportunities: Join Us at the Energy Expo & Job Fair on April 21

Date: April 8, 2026

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), in coordination with the Mississippi Development Authority (State Energy Office) and the Mississippi Public Service Commission, is proud to announce the upcoming Energy Expo & Job Fair on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. This premier event will be held from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, MS, and is tailored specifically for businesses and contractors in the dynamic energy sector.

This is a great opportunity for both industry professionals and job seekers to connect, collaborate, and discover new possibilities in the ever-evolving energy industry. We invite all businesses seeking innovative talent and individuals looking for new career opportunities to participate in this important event.

“The Energy Expo serves as a remarkable platform for anyone eager to make a difference in the energy sector,” said Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi. “Our state needs skilled individuals who can actively contribute to advancing our energy initiatives. Whether you’re in search of employment or contemplating a career change, this job fair is the place to be.”

“As new energy projects expand across Mississippi, this Expo and Job Fair helps ensure that Mississippi workers are available to meet the demand by connecting employers with a skilled and ready workforce,” said Dr. William Ashley, MDES Executive Director. “The goals of this event support Governor Reeves’ Power Play initiative, aimed at making Mississippi a leader in American energy. Our state is uniquely positioned to support the growth of energy infrastructure and create momentum in manufacturing.”

“Energy jobs are among the most in-demand and impactful careers in Mississippi today,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork. “By supporting this Energy Expo and Job Fair, we’re helping individuals find meaningful employment while strengthening the workforce pipeline that powers our state’s economic momentum. MDA is proud to help prepare Mississippians for these critical, high-paying careers.”

Jason Pope, Deputy Executive Director of Workforce and Benefits, highlighted the event's groundbreaking nature. “Sector-specific job fairs are a first for our Governor’s Job Fair Network. This new endeavor allows MDES to cater to the specific workforce needs within specific industries. We are excited about the support we are receiving and hope to hold other sector-specific job fairs soon, including healthcare, education, and trades.”

“Job fairs are more than opportunities — they’re doorways," said Southern District Public Service Commissioner Wayne Carr. "When we connect hardworking Mississippians with real jobs, we strengthen families, grow our communities, and build a better future for our state. This event is a chance to meet employers face-to-face, open new doors, and take the next step toward your future."

Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network, noted. “Don’t miss the chance for on-the-spot interviews. Come prepared to showcase your skills and professionalism!”

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and to review the list of participating employers in advance. Please be aware that copiers and scanners will not be available on-site, so bring plenty of copies of your resume. Employer registration for the Energy Expo & Job Fair is now open! Don’t miss your chance to be part of this key industry event. For further details and to view the complete list of participating employers, please visit Energy Expo and Job Fair .