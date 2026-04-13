Michelle Wiltse, Recognized by Influential Women, Launches CompanAIn™ to Transform Pet Health Through AI

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Entrepreneur Combines Empathy, Technology, and Data-Driven Insights to Redefine Preventive Care for Companion AnimalsMichelle Wiltse, a visionary founder and entrepreneur, is redefining the future of pet health with the launch of CompanAIn™, a patent-pending platform designed to empower pet owners and veterinarians with intelligent, actionable insights. With a lifelong passion for animals and a professional background rooted in advanced technology and data strategy, Michelle is pioneering a more proactive, inclusive approach to companion animal wellness.Growing up with dreams of becoming a veterinarian, Michelle’s love for animals has remained a constant force guiding her journey. Today, she channels that passion into innovation, combining empathy with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to create meaningful solutions for pet care. Her career spans extensive experience in AI transformation, next-generation technology, data consulting, and product development—where she has consistently led complex initiatives that bridge technological advancement with real-world impact.In 2025, Michelle founded CompanAIn™, an AI-powered platform built to anticipate potential health issues and personalize care for pets. By leveraging intelligent data insights, the platform aims to extend the healthy years pets share with their families. CompanAIn™ represents a shift from reactive to preventive care, giving pet owners the tools they need to make informed, confident decisions about their pets’ well-being. The app officially launched in February 2026, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of pet healthcare.At the heart of CompanAIn™ is a commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Michelle believes that advanced pet healthcare solutions should not be limited to a select few but should be available to all. Her personal experiences—particularly caring for her own dog, Ralston—have deeply influenced the company’s mission to make proactive, personalized care more attainable for everyday pet owners. By bridging the gap between veterinary clinics and the home, CompanAIn™ delivers trusted, human-centered AI that enhances communication, understanding, and care continuity.Michelle holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business and Economics from Clemson University, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, and a Master’s Degree in Global Finance from Bayes Business School. Before launching CompanAIn™, she built a strong foundation in consulting and analytics, working with globally recognized organizations including Deloitte, McLagan Data & Analytics, and Nielsen. In these roles, she specialized in AI, data strategy, and sports analytics, developing a unique skill set that now underpins her entrepreneurial success.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Michelle is a former high-level athlete with a deep commitment to health and longevity. She brings that same discipline, resilience, and humility into her work, fostering a leadership style that is both driven and compassionate. She credits much of her success to the strong network of women who have supported and inspired her throughout her journey—especially her mother and the many mentors who encouraged her to pursue her ambitions.The best career advice Michelle has received is simple yet powerful: take initiative and create your own opportunities. She now shares that message with young women entering the fields of technology and AI, encouraging them to pursue their passions fearlessly. “There are truly no limits,” she emphasizes, highlighting the vast opportunities available to build both a successful career and a fulfilling personal life.Guided by values of kindness, empowerment, and genuine connection, Michelle Wiltse continues to lead with purpose—transforming not only how we care for our pets, but how innovation can be used to improve lives.Learn More about Michelle Wiltse:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-wiltse or through her website, https://companain.ai/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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