Global AMRs for Cold Chain Warehousing Market: United Kingdom Emerges as High-Growth Hub as Dematic GmbH, KUKA AG

AMRs for Cold Chain Warehousing Market

Rising demand for cold chain automation, pharma logistics expansion, and worker safety is positioning the UK as a key high-growth market for AMRs through 2036.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR’s latest analysis, the global AMRs for cold chain warehousing market is entering a phase of rapid transformation, driven by the need for automation in temperature-controlled logistics. The market is valued at USD 512.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 585.7 million in 2026, expanding significantly to USD 2,018.6 million by 2036.Within this global expansion, the United Kingdom is emerging as a high-growth market, expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in pharmaceutical cold chain infrastructure, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and the adoption of robotics to improve efficiency and worker safety in refrigerated environments.Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14705 The market is undergoing a structural shift from manual cold storage operations to autonomous robotic systems, enabling continuous operations, higher accuracy, and reduced labor dependency.Quick Stats (United Kingdom Focus)Global Market Size (2026): USD 585.7 MillionGlobal Forecast Value (2036): USD 2,018.6 MillionUnited Kingdom CAGR (2026–2036):13.6%Global CAGR: 13.2%Incremental Opportunity: USD 1.4 Billion+ (Global)Leading Segment: Pharma Cold Chain (38% share)Leading Payload: Up to 100 kg (36% share)Leading Country Focus: United Kingdom (high-growth European market)Key Players: Dematic GmbH, KUKA AG, SSI Schaefer AG, ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd.Executive Insight for Decision MakersThe UK market reflects a strategic shift toward fully automated cold storage ecosystems.Warehouse operators must invest in AMRs capable of operating in sub-zero conditions with high navigation accuracyPharmaceutical companies should integrate robotics to ensure compliance and product integrityInvestors are increasingly targeting automation platforms aligned with cold chain expansionFailure to adopt automation may lead to operational inefficiencies, compliance risks, and higher labor costs, especially in temperature-sensitive logistics environments.Market DynamicsKey Growth Drivers:Expansion of pharmaceutical cold chain logistics in the UKIncreasing need to reduce human exposure to extreme cold environmentsRising demand for automated material handling and inventory accuracyIntegration of robotics with warehouse management systemsKey Restraints:High initial capital investment for automation systemsComplexity in retrofitting existing cold storage facilitiesIntegration challenges with legacy warehouse infrastructureEmerging Trends:Adoption of AI-driven navigation and fleet management systemsGrowth of modular and scalable AMR fleetsIncreased focus on energy-efficient and cold-resistant roboticsReal-time inventory tracking and digital warehouse ecosystemsSegment AnalysisLeading Segment: Pharma Cold Chain (38% share)Fastest-Growing Segment: Food Cold Chain and Biotech StorageBreakdown:By Application: Pallet transport and picking dominate due to high-frequency operationsBy Payload: Up to 100 kg leads with 36% shareBy End-use: Pharmaceuticals, food distribution, and biotech storageIn the UK, pharmaceutical cold storage remains the most strategic segment due to strict compliance and high-value product handling requirements.Supply Chain Analysis (VERY IMPORTANT)Raw Material Suppliers:Robotics component manufacturers (sensors, chips, batteries, controllers)Manufacturers / Producers:AMR developers and industrial automation companiesDistributors / Integrators:Warehouse automation solution providers and system integratorsEnd-Users:Pharmaceutical cold storage operatorsFood and beverage cold chain logistics providersBiotech and chemical storage facilitiesWho Supplies Whom:Component suppliers → robotics manufacturers → system integrators → cold storage operators → pharmaceutical/food companies → end consumersThe UK ecosystem benefits from strong integration between automation providers and logistics operators, enabling rapid deployment of AMRs.Pricing TrendsAMRs are positioned as high-value capital equipment rather than commodity productsPricing influenced by:Hardware durability for cold environmentsSoftware integration capabilitiesFleet scalability and customizationMargins remain strong due to technology-driven differentiation and long-term service contractsRegional Analysis (United Kingdom Focus)Top Countries by CAGR:China – 14.4%India – 13.9%United Kingdom – 13.6%Germany – 13.4%United States – 13.2%United Kingdom Insights:Strong growth driven by pharmaceutical logistics and cold storage modernizationGovernment and regulatory frameworks supporting cold chain efficiencyIncreasing automation adoption across warehousesDeveloped vs Emerging Markets:Developed markets like the UK focus on automation upgrades and efficiency optimizationEmerging markets focus on infrastructure expansion and first-time automation adoptionCompetitive LandscapeThe market is moderately concentrated, dominated by global robotics and automation leaders.Key Players:ABB Ltd.KUKA AGFANUC CorporationOmron CorporationDematic GmbHSSI Schaefer AGDaifuku Co. Ltd.Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.Locus Robotics CorporationCompetitive Strategies:Development of cold-resistant robotic systemsIntegration with advanced warehouse management softwareExpansion of global service and support networksStrategic partnerships with logistics providersStrategic TakeawaysFor Manufacturers:Develop AMRs optimized for cold environments and narrow warehouse layoutsFocus on modular and scalable robotic fleetsFor Investors:Target high-growth automation markets in cold chain logisticsFocus on companies with strong integration capabilitiesFor Marketers / Distributors:Highlight efficiency, safety, and compliance benefitsTarget pharmaceutical and food cold chain segmentsFuture OutlookThe UK AMR cold chain warehousing market is set to become a key hub for logistics automation innovation.Increasing adoption of AI-driven roboticsExpansion of pharmaceutical and food cold storage infrastructureContinuous advancements in automation technologiesConclusionThe United Kingdom is emerging as a strategic growth market within the global AMRs for cold chain warehousing industry.Companies that invest in automation, integration, and cold-resistant technologies will gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.Why This Market MattersAs cold chain logistics becomes critical for pharmaceuticals and food safety, AMRs are transforming warehouse operations—making the UK market a vital opportunity for automation providers, investors, and logistics stakeholders seeking long-term growth.Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning-To View Related Report:Food Cold Chain Logistics Market https://www.factmr.com/report/food-cold-chain-logistics-market Food Cold Chain Market https://www.factmr.com/report/food-cold-chain-market Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market https://www.factmr.com/report/pharmaceutical-cold-chain-packaging-market Cold Chain Antifreeze Glycols Market https://www.factmr.com/report/cold-chain-antifreeze-glycols-market

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