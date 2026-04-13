Global AMRs for Cold Chain Warehousing Market: United Kingdom Emerges as High-Growth Hub as Dematic GmbH, KUKA AG
Rising demand for cold chain automation, pharma logistics expansion, and worker safety is positioning the UK as a key high-growth market for AMRs through 2036.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR’s latest analysis, the global AMRs for cold chain warehousing market is entering a phase of rapid transformation, driven by the need for automation in temperature-controlled logistics. The market is valued at USD 512.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 585.7 million in 2026, expanding significantly to USD 2,018.6 million by 2036.
Within this global expansion, the United Kingdom is emerging as a high-growth market, expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in pharmaceutical cold chain infrastructure, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and the adoption of robotics to improve efficiency and worker safety in refrigerated environments.
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The market is undergoing a structural shift from manual cold storage operations to autonomous robotic systems, enabling continuous operations, higher accuracy, and reduced labor dependency.
Quick Stats (United Kingdom Focus)
Global Market Size (2026): USD 585.7 Million
Global Forecast Value (2036): USD 2,018.6 Million
United Kingdom CAGR (2026–2036):13.6%
Global CAGR: 13.2%
Incremental Opportunity: USD 1.4 Billion+ (Global)
Leading Segment: Pharma Cold Chain (38% share)
Leading Payload: Up to 100 kg (36% share)
Leading Country Focus: United Kingdom (high-growth European market)
Key Players: Dematic GmbH, KUKA AG, SSI Schaefer AG, ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Executive Insight for Decision Makers
The UK market reflects a strategic shift toward fully automated cold storage ecosystems.
Warehouse operators must invest in AMRs capable of operating in sub-zero conditions with high navigation accuracy
Pharmaceutical companies should integrate robotics to ensure compliance and product integrity
Investors are increasingly targeting automation platforms aligned with cold chain expansion
Failure to adopt automation may lead to operational inefficiencies, compliance risks, and higher labor costs, especially in temperature-sensitive logistics environments.
Market Dynamics
Key Growth Drivers:
Expansion of pharmaceutical cold chain logistics in the UK
Increasing need to reduce human exposure to extreme cold environments
Rising demand for automated material handling and inventory accuracy
Integration of robotics with warehouse management systems
Key Restraints:
High initial capital investment for automation systems
Complexity in retrofitting existing cold storage facilities
Integration challenges with legacy warehouse infrastructure
Emerging Trends:
Adoption of AI-driven navigation and fleet management systems
Growth of modular and scalable AMR fleets
Increased focus on energy-efficient and cold-resistant robotics
Real-time inventory tracking and digital warehouse ecosystems
Segment Analysis
Leading Segment: Pharma Cold Chain (38% share)
Fastest-Growing Segment: Food Cold Chain and Biotech Storage
Breakdown:
By Application: Pallet transport and picking dominate due to high-frequency operations
By Payload: Up to 100 kg leads with 36% share
By End-use: Pharmaceuticals, food distribution, and biotech storage
In the UK, pharmaceutical cold storage remains the most strategic segment due to strict compliance and high-value product handling requirements.
Supply Chain Analysis (VERY IMPORTANT)
Raw Material Suppliers:
Robotics component manufacturers (sensors, chips, batteries, controllers)
Manufacturers / Producers:
AMR developers and industrial automation companies
Distributors / Integrators:
Warehouse automation solution providers and system integrators
End-Users:
Pharmaceutical cold storage operators
Food and beverage cold chain logistics providers
Biotech and chemical storage facilities
Who Supplies Whom:
Component suppliers → robotics manufacturers → system integrators → cold storage operators → pharmaceutical/food companies → end consumers
The UK ecosystem benefits from strong integration between automation providers and logistics operators, enabling rapid deployment of AMRs.
Pricing Trends
AMRs are positioned as high-value capital equipment rather than commodity products
Pricing influenced by:
Hardware durability for cold environments
Software integration capabilities
Fleet scalability and customization
Margins remain strong due to technology-driven differentiation and long-term service contracts
Regional Analysis (United Kingdom Focus)
Top Countries by CAGR:
China – 14.4%
India – 13.9%
United Kingdom – 13.6%
Germany – 13.4%
United States – 13.2%
United Kingdom Insights:
Strong growth driven by pharmaceutical logistics and cold storage modernization
Government and regulatory frameworks supporting cold chain efficiency
Increasing automation adoption across warehouses
Developed vs Emerging Markets:
Developed markets like the UK focus on automation upgrades and efficiency optimization
Emerging markets focus on infrastructure expansion and first-time automation adoption
Competitive Landscape
The market is moderately concentrated, dominated by global robotics and automation leaders.
Key Players:
ABB Ltd.
KUKA AG
FANUC Corporation
Omron Corporation
Dematic GmbH
SSI Schaefer AG
Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.
Locus Robotics Corporation
Competitive Strategies:
Development of cold-resistant robotic systems
Integration with advanced warehouse management software
Expansion of global service and support networks
Strategic partnerships with logistics providers
Strategic Takeaways
For Manufacturers:
Develop AMRs optimized for cold environments and narrow warehouse layouts
Focus on modular and scalable robotic fleets
For Investors:
Target high-growth automation markets in cold chain logistics
Focus on companies with strong integration capabilities
For Marketers / Distributors:
Highlight efficiency, safety, and compliance benefits
Target pharmaceutical and food cold chain segments
Future Outlook
The UK AMR cold chain warehousing market is set to become a key hub for logistics automation innovation.
Increasing adoption of AI-driven robotics
Expansion of pharmaceutical and food cold storage infrastructure
Continuous advancements in automation technologies
Conclusion
The United Kingdom is emerging as a strategic growth market within the global AMRs for cold chain warehousing industry.
Companies that invest in automation, integration, and cold-resistant technologies will gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.
Why This Market Matters
As cold chain logistics becomes critical for pharmaceuticals and food safety, AMRs are transforming warehouse operations—making the UK market a vital opportunity for automation providers, investors, and logistics stakeholders seeking long-term growth.
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Food Cold Chain Logistics Market https://www.factmr.com/report/food-cold-chain-logistics-market
Food Cold Chain Market https://www.factmr.com/report/food-cold-chain-market
Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging Market https://www.factmr.com/report/pharmaceutical-cold-chain-packaging-market
Cold Chain Antifreeze Glycols Market https://www.factmr.com/report/cold-chain-antifreeze-glycols-market
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+ +1 628-251-1583
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