Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions to Showcase Semiconductor Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026

The AMPC provides fabs with immediate insights into contamination levels, supporting rapid decision-making and process control. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, will participate in SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 from May 5 to 7 at MITEC (Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Visitors can find the team of experts at booth 1718 on Level 1 to explore how advanced vacuum and abatement technologies support modern semiconductor manufacturing.

Pfeiffer will invite visitors on a journey through a modern semiconductor fab, presenting its comprehensive range of technologies and solutions designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in semiconductor manufacturing. The exhibition will highlight innovations in dry vacuum pumping, contamination control, abatement technology, and intelligent service solutions, demonstrating how Pfeiffer supports an entire fab — from cleanroom to exhaust.

Advanced vacuum solutions for demanding semiconductor processes
One of the key exhibits will be the UltiDry multi-stage roots vacuum pump. Engineered for the most demanding semiconductor applications, its dry compression technology ensures clean, contamination-free operation while remaining energy-efficient even when handling corrosive gases, aggressive by-products, and heavy powder loads. With features designed to improve uptime and reduce total cost-of-ownership, the vacuum pump is suited to the requirements of modern semiconductor fabs.
To help semiconductor manufacturers achieve higher yield and process reliability, Pfeiffer offers solutions for advanced contamination management and proactive maintenance that will also be presented at the booth. The AMPC (Ambient Multi-Port Controller) system offers real-time monitoring of airborne molecular contamination (AMC) at multiple locations within the fab, allowing early detection and control of contaminants that can impact wafer quality. The APA (Automated Pod Analyzer) system is designed for detecting AMC inside FOUPs and wafer carriers to prevent product contamination during transport and storage.

Visualizing innovations for semiconductor fabs
Another highlight of the booth will be a 3D fab model. It showcases how the technologies from Pfeiffer — vacuum pumps, abatement systems or service solutions — interconnect across an entire semiconductor facility, giving visitors a tangible sense of how the complete portfolio supports every stage of production.
SEMICON Southeast Asia provides a platform for industry professionals to exchange insights, explore new technologies, and discuss emerging trends shaping the semiconductor market. Visitors are invited to booth 1718 to connect with Pfeiffer experts and learn how integrated vacuum and abatement solutions can enhance fab performance.

Dr Sandra Thirtle-Höck
Busch Group
+49 64 418021460
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions to Showcase Semiconductor Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Dr Sandra Thirtle-Höck
Busch Group
+49 64 418021460
Company/Organization
Busch Group
Schauinslandstrasse 1
Maulburg, 79688
Germany
+49 7622 6813376
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Busch Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors, chambers and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network. The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 47 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland. The Busch Group manufactures in its 20 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam. The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of 2 billion Euro.

Busch Group

More From This Author
Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions to Showcase Semiconductor Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026
Busch Group at interpack 2026: Process Safety and Efficiency for Foodstuffs and Pharmaceuticals
Reducing Energy Costs by 50% With a Central Vacuum System from Busch Vacuum Solutions
View All Stories From This Author