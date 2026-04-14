New EU Plastics Packaging & Recycling Regulations Set to Reshape Industry: Stakeholders Convene in Amsterdam this May

New EU Regulations on Plastics Packaging & Recycling New EU Plastics Packaging & Recycling Regulations

New EU Plastics Packaging & Recycling Regulations Set to Reshape Industry: Key Stakeholders Convene in Amsterdam This May

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Europe accelerates its transition toward a circular plastics economy, the “New Regulations on EU Plastic Packaging & Recycling” conference will convene industry leaders, regulators, and solution providers in Amsterdam to examine the fast-evolving regulatory landscape shaping packaging design, recycling systems, and compliance strategies . Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the one-day summit comes at a critical juncture as the European Union advances ambitious legislative frameworks aimed at reducing packaging waste, increasing recycled content, and strengthening recyclability requirements across the value chain.With the proposed Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and related directives gaining momentum, businesses across plastics, packaging, FMCG, and recycling sectors are facing heightened pressure to adapt. The conference is designed as a focused platform to provide clarity on regulatory developments while enabling stakeholders to align strategies with emerging compliance standards and market expectations.The program will address key regulatory drivers impacting the industry, including design-for-recycling requirements, recycled content mandates , extended producer responsibility (EPR) frameworks, and evolving standards for food-contact materials. Discussions will also examine how these policies are influencing investment decisions, supply chain restructuring, and innovation in materials and recycling technologies.Industry experts and policymakers will share practical insights into navigating compliance challenges, interpreting regulatory timelines, and preparing for enforcement across EU member states. Particular emphasis will be placed on the implications for packaging producers, brand owners, and recyclers seeking to future-proof operations in a more tightly regulated environment.In addition to regulatory analysis, the conference will explore market responses to policy shifts, including advancements in mechanical and chemical recycling, circular packaging solutions, and the integration of sustainability metrics into corporate strategies. The event aims to bridge the gap between policy intent and commercial execution, providing actionable perspectives for decision-makers across the plastics value chain.As Europe positions itself at the forefront of global plastics regulation, the outcomes of these legislative changes are expected to have far-reaching implications beyond the region, influencing international trade flows, material standards, and corporate sustainability commitments.About the OrganiserCentre for Management Technology (CMT) is a Singapore-based global conference organizer with over four decades of experience delivering high-level industry events across energy, materials, and sustainability sectors.EnquiriesFor more information and registration details, please visit: https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260515&pu=312787 or email hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or Tel: +65 6817 5744

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