Dr Barış Keklik Calls for Greater Transparency as UK Patients Explore Breast Surgery Abroad

dr barış keklik dr barış keklik istanbul dr barış keklik turkey

With more UK patients travelling overseas for cosmetic procedures, emphasis shifts toward clinical suitability, informed decision making & structured aftercare.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As increasing numbers of UK patients consider travelling abroad for breast surgery, greater attention is being placed on how procedures are presented, planned and supported beyond the operating room.Plastic surgeon Dr Barış Keklik highlights the importance of a medically grounded and transparent approach — one that prioritises patient suitability, realistic expectations and continuity of care over cost-driven decisions.According to NHS guidance, breast enlargement is a major surgical procedure that requires careful consideration of risks, recovery and the fact that outcomes cannot be guaranteed. Additional NHS advice for patients travelling abroad stresses the importance of understanding who will provide aftercare, how complications are managed and whether direct consultation with the operating surgeon has taken place prior to treatment.These considerations reflect a broader shift in international aesthetic care, where patients are becoming more informed but also increasingly exposed to simplified messaging and aggressive marketing.“For patients considering breast surgery, the process should begin with a clear and medically responsible consultation,” says Dr Barış Keklik. “This is not a decision that should be shaped by urgency or price comparison alone, but by careful evaluation, realistic expectations and a personalised treatment plan.”While many patients begin their journey by comparing clinics, testimonials and pricing online, Dr Keklik notes that this initial research should always be supported by direct communication with the surgeon and a structured clinical assessment. Factors such as anatomy, existing breast tissue, skin quality, body proportions and overall health profile all play a critical role in determining the appropriate approach.“In aesthetic surgery, there is no universal template,” he adds. “A responsible approach goes beyond simply scheduling a procedure — it requires understanding whether surgery is appropriate and designing a plan that is tailored to the individual.”For international patients, continuity of care remains a key concern. Clear aftercare protocols, defined communication channels and accessible post-operative support should be established before any decision is made.This perspective also aligns with guidance from the UK Advertising Standards Authority and CAP, which emphasise that cosmetic procedures must not be presented as risk-free or trivial, and should never be promoted through pressure-driven messaging.“Trust is built through clarity,” says Dr Keklik. “Patients deserve transparent communication, realistic planning and the time to make informed decisions with confidence.” As cross-border aesthetic treatments continue to grow, providers who prioritise patient safety, ethical communication and structured aftercare are expected to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.About the ClinicDr Barış Keklik's practice is based in Istanbul and focuses on plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. Across its digital presence, the clinic highlights a service portfolio that includes breast surgery, rhinoplasty, facial procedures, body contouring and selected non-surgical aesthetic treatments, while also communicating with international patients through multilingual channels.About Dr Barış KeklikDr Barış Keklik is a Turkish plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon. According to his official professional biography, he graduated from Marmara University Faculty of Medicine in 2004, began specialist training in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at Istanbul University Istanbul Faculty of Medicine in 2005, and qualified as a specialist in 2012. His published profile highlights experience in breast surgery, rhinoplasty and body contouring, alongside participation in professional courses, congresses and academic publications related to the specialty.

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