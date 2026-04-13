Deputy Minister Andries Nel on allegations of possessing dual citizenship

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, notes recent media articles in which Mr Carel Crafford, legal representative of Mr Roman Cabanac, the former Chief of Staff of the Minister of Agriculture, claims that several state officials and members of the executive, including Deputy Minister Nel, hold dual citizenship.

Deputy Minister Nel rejects these claims unreservedly. He is a South African citizen and has never held, nor applied for, citizenship of any country but South Africa.

He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA to South African diplomats. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services: “Children born in the United States to accredited foreign diplomatic officers do not acquire citizenship under the 14th Amendment since they are not “born . . . subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.”

Deputy Minister Nel will be writing to Mr Crafford and Mr Cabanac demanding an immediate retraction and a public apology.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Terrence Manase

Cell: 082 338 6707

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