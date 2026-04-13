BLLA’s Investment Conference Brings Blank Rome LLP Into the Room

BLLA Brings Blank Rome LLP Into the Room — June 3, 2026

A Partner-Level sponsorship that reflects the undeniable momentum of boutique hospitality as an investment category — June 3, 2026, Convene 237 Park, New York

Blank Rome brings something to this partnership that goes beyond legal expertise. They bring a genuine belief in what boutique hospitality represents.” — Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boutique & Luxury Lodging Association (BLLA) today announced Blank Rome LLP will serve as a Partner-Level sponsor of its 2026 Boutique Hotel Investment Conference , taking place June 3, 2026, at Convene 237 Park in Midtown Manhattan. With a market‑leading hospitality practice and significant experience advising clients on sophisticated matters, Blank Rome brings a strategic, business‑focused perspective to the conference, spanning growth initiatives, complex transactions, and high‑stakes disputes across premier hotel projects.Now in its 14th year, the conference is the only event dedicated exclusively to independent boutique hospitality, a curated one-day forum where owners, investors, developers, and operators convene to shape the sector’s future. The day event continues into the evening with an After-Party at Neuehouse Madison Square for all registered attendees.Blank Rome’s partnership reflects the firm’s long-standing commitment to the hospitality industry and its understanding of the unique dynamics of independent boutique hospitality, where success is shaped by distinct brand vision, operational flexibility, and differentiated guest experiences. The firm advises clients throughout the full lifecycle of hotel, restaurant, and mixed-use projects, representing developers, owners, operators, lenders, and investors across matters, including joint ventures, capital structuring, brand and licensing strategies, dispute resolution, and workforce challenges.“Blank Rome brings something to this partnership that goes beyond legal expertise. They bring a genuine belief in what boutique hospitality represents. Having their firm in the room signals to every investor, developer, and owner attending that this conference is where the real conversation happens.” — Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA.“We are proud to support the BLLA conference as a Partner‑Level sponsor, reflecting Blank Rome’s deep commitment to the hospitality sector and our clients, many of whom share a common thread of commitment to unique and creative hospitality experiences,” said Christy Reuter, co‑chair of Blank Rome’s Hospitality practice. “This event brings together the leadership shaping the future of independent hospitality, and we are thrilled to connect with like-minded hospitality owners and professionals who share the same passion for cultivating design-forward projects and unique guest experiences across the independent hotel landscape.”“Having recently joined Blank Rome, I am excited to leverage the firm’s expanded platform and deep hospitality bench to help clients navigate increasingly complex development, investment, and operational challenges,” said David Sudeck, co-chair of Blank Rome’s Hospitality practice. “The BLLA conference is exactly the right forum to connect with forward-thinking hospitality leaders and to support clients as they bring innovative, independent hotel concepts to market.”The Blank Rome PartnershipRepresenting Blank Rome at the conference will be Christy Reuter and David Sudeck, Partners and Co-Chairs of the firm’s Hospitality practice, along with Partner Mark Adams. Leveraging their extensive industry knowledge, the Blank Rome team supports clients across the hospitality sector. Their global reach and real-world perspective help navigate the complexities of hotel projects, offering tailored guidance on deal structuring, conflict resolution, and strategic business decisions within the evolving hospitality landscape.“This conference has always attracted the right people, and Blank Rome is exactly that. The legal and financial frameworks shaping boutique hotel investment are getting more complex, and having a partner that operates at that level of sophistication, while still being deeply connected to the human side of hospitality, makes the entire day stronger.” — Ariela Kiradjian, Partner & COO of BLLA.RegistrationSeating is limited. Early registration is encouraged. Tickets and additional information are available at blla.org/eventsProgram Planning CommitteeBLLA extends its sincere gratitude to the members of the 2026 Program Planning Committee — Ernest Lee of EOS Hospitality, Joe LeVine of Mercer Street Partners, Rod Clough of HVS Americas, and Spenser Apramian of Bridgeton, whose collective expertise has been instrumental in shaping this year’s programming.

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