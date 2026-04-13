Integrated Global Services Announces Acquisition of Flamsprutarna AB

Integrated Global Services (IGS) today announced the acquisition of Flamsprutarna AB

Integrated Global Services (IGS) today announced the acquisition of Flamsprutarna AB, a global provider of turbine maintenance and thermal spray services.

Power generators are under increasing pressure to deliver higher output with fewer outages and greater reliability. The addition of Flamsprutarna strengthens our ability to support these requirements” — Rich Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of IGS

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Global Services (IGS) today announced the acquisition of Flamsprutarna AB , a global provider of turbine maintenance and thermal spray services. The acquisition strengthens IGS’s ability to support power plant operators worldwide with integrated maintenance solutions across gas turbines, steam turbines, and nuclear assets.Flamsprutarna brings more than 40 years of experience in turbine maintenance, thermal spray coatings, and nuclear power plant services, with an established track record of supporting customers globally. Its expertise complements IGS’s existing capabilities in large-frame gas turbine maintenance, enabling a more comprehensive, multi-technology service offering across combined-cycle and nuclear fleets.The acquisition reflects growing global demand for reliable power generation, extended asset life, and reduced outage durations. By expanding its technical capabilities and service capacity, IGS is positioned to support operators in meeting increasing performance and reliability requirements across critical energy infrastructure.Flamsprutarna AB will continue to operate from its headquarters in Sweden, maintaining its existing team, technical expertise, and customer relationships. As part of IGS, the company is expected to expand its delivery capacity and support a greater volume of projects worldwide.Customers are expected to benefit from a more integrated, single-source service model, improved coordination across turbine technologies, and enhanced outage execution. The combined organization will leverage IGS’s global footprint alongside Flamsprutarna’s specialized capabilities to deliver responsive, high-quality support for mission-critical equipment.Rich Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of IGS, commented: “Power generators are under increasing pressure to deliver higher output with fewer outages and greater reliability. The addition of Flamsprutarna strengthens IGS’s ability to support these requirements by expanding our capabilities in steam turbine and nuclear services, while increasing our capacity to serve customers globally.”Victor Aaroe-Holm, Chief Executive Officer of Flamsprutarna, said: “Flamsprutarna has built a strong reputation for quality and safety in demanding operating environments. As part of IGS, we will be able to extend our reach and take on more projects globally, while continuing to deliver the high standards our customers expect.”The combined organization will continue to operate in accordance with established quality and safety standards, with a shared focus on supporting reliable plant operations and long-term asset performance.-ENDS-About Integrated Global Services, Inc.Headquartered in Virginia, Integrated Global Services, Inc. (IGS) is an international provider of on-site surface protection solutions. With over 35 years of experience helping customers solve metal wastage, reliability, and energy efficiency problems in mission-critical equipment, IGS is an industry leader in the development and application of solutions in challenging operating environments. Learn more at https://integratedglobal.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, or Facebook.About Flamsprutarna ABHeadquartered in Ystad, Sweden, Flamsprutarna AB is a provider of turbine maintenance, thermal spray coatings, and specialized services for power generation assets. With more than 40 years of experience, the company supports customers across the global power industry, including steam turbine and nuclear applications. Flamsprutarna is recognized for its technical expertise, high-quality standards, and commitment to safety in demanding operating environments.Learn more at https://www.flamsprutarna.se/

IGS Expands Power Plant Maintenance Capabilities with Acquisition of Flamsprutarna

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