ADIFF Presents Transcultural Dialogues Film Series April 24–26, 2026 at Teachers College, Columbia University

Transcultural Dialogues 2026 "Naomi's Journey" directed by Frieder Schlaich "A Poet of the River" directed by Han Jung-kook "Black Paris: African Americans in the City of Light" by Joanne Burke "Remaining Native" directed by Paige Bethmann

When a person leaves a country, it's often because dialogue has broken down. Upon arrival elsewhere, a new kind of dialogue begins...

The films in this series trace...movements across borders and experiences, reflecting on migration, identity, and belonging.” — ADIFF New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) presents the Transcultural Dialogues Film Series, a curated three-day program at Teachers College, Columbia University.When a person leaves a country, it is often because dialogue has broken down. Upon arrival elsewhere, a new kind of dialogue begins—between cultures, between people, and within oneself. The films in this series trace these movements across borders and experiences, reflecting on migration, identity, and belonging.Thematic Programming HighlightsNavigating Unfamiliar SpacesThe series opens with films that examine the legal and emotional weight of entering a new society. In "Naomi’s Journey", a woman travels from Peru to Germany seeking justice for her sister within an unfamiliar legal system. "A Poet of the River" follows a North Korean defector in South Korea as she attempts to rebuild her life while navigating isolation and distance from family. In "Silent Legacy", a Burkinabé dancer returns home from Finland, moving between two worlds as he confronts questions of responsibility, inequality, and belonging. African Americans in Europe : From Jazz to the Front LinesA special Saturday afternoon program focuses on the intersection of race, war, exile, and artistic freedom. "Black Paris: African Americans in the City of Light" traces the presence of creatives like Josephine Baker and James Baldwin from WWI to the 1960s, revealing how they shaped Parisian culture while navigating race across borders. "Invisible Heroes: African Americans in the Spanish Civil War" uncovers the overlooked history of 85 African Americans who joined the International Brigades to fight fascism abroad, connecting their struggle to the fight for civil rights at home. Followed by a Zoom Q&A with co-producer Mireia Sentis.Legacies of Resistance and Visibility"Angels on Diamond Street" observes a church community in Philadelphia supporting an undocumented Mexican family. Remaining Native follows Ku Stevens, a 17-year-old Native American runner and member of the Yerington Paiute Tribe, connecting his present to his great-grandfather’s past.Visibility and Identity in the Americas"The Invisible Color: Black Cubans in Miami" explores the history of Afro-Cuban exiles from the 1959 Revolution to today, revealing how identity is negotiated in communities frequently rendered invisible in both Cuban and American narratives. Screening will be followed by a Panel Discussion: “Black Migration, Identity, and Visibility” with Abraham Paulos (Black Alliance for Just Immigration – BAJI) and Dr. Reinaldo B. Spech (ADIFF Co-Director), moderated by Diarah N’Daw-SpechTranscultural Sound: The Language of RhythmThe series concludes with music as a space of exchange. The Transcultural Sound Program brings together short films including Candombe, Afrissippi, and Tambu, where rhythm carries memory across the African diaspora. Followed by a Filmmaker Q&A with Laurie Lambert, director of TambuEvent InformationWhat: ADIFF Transcultural Dialogues Film Series When: April 24–26, 2026Where: Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 W 120th St, New York, NY (Room 408 Zankel)Tickets: www.nyadiff.org Special Package: “African Americans in Europe” (Saturday) – $20 for both films; individual tickets $15 / $13; All Access Pass: $45About ADIFFFounded in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival presents films that explore the human experience of people of color, with a particular focus on people of African descent and Indigenous communities.TRANSCULTURAL DIALOGUES FILM SERIES AT A GLANCEFriday, April 24 – Room 408 Zankel6:00 PM – Naomi’s Journey (Peru / Germany)8:00 PM – A Poet of the River (South Korea)Saturday, April 25 – Room 408 ZankelAfrican Americans in Europe1:00 PM – Black Paris: African Americans in the City of Light (USA / France)2:30 PM – Invisible Heroes: African Americans in the Spanish Civil War (USA / Spain) + Zoom Q&A with co-producer Mireia Sentis4:30 PM – Angels on Diamond Street (USA)6:30 PM – The Invisible Color: Black Cubans in Miami (USA)Followed by Panel Discussion: Black Migration, Identity, and Visibilitywith Abraham Paulos (Black Alliance for Just Immigration – BAJI) and Dr. Reinaldo B. Spech (ADIFF Co-Director). Moderated by Diarah N’Daw-Spech.Sunday, April 26 – Room 408 Zankel1:00 PM – Remaining Native (USA)3:00 PM – Sneak Preview: Silent Legacy (Finland / Burkina Faso)5:00 PM – Transcultural Sound Program (Music Shorts):Candombe (Uruguay) + Afrissippi (USA) + Tambu (Jamaica)Followed by Q&A with Laurie Lambert (director of Tambu, Fordham University)

"Black Paris: African Americans in the City of Light" Trailer

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