GSL ENERGY Launches Next-Generation Storage Battery: 10.49kWh Modular Design, Expandable to Approx. 157kWh

深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL ENERGY has officially unveiled its next-generation energy storage battery for residential and light commercial applications. Utilizing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, each module delivers 10.49kWh of capacity, supporting parallel expansion of up to 15 units for a total system capacity of approximately 157kWh. The product is precisely targeted at high-end residential users and small to medium-sized commercial scenarios.Safety and Longevity: Building a Reliable Long-Term Energy AssetWith an automatic internal fire suppression system, the battery combines active safety with the high thermal stability of LiFePO4 cells, creating a multi-layered safety framework for residential and commercial use. Under standard operating conditions, the product achieves a cycle life exceeding 6,500 cycles, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership over its lifespan.Intelligent Management: Real-Time Monitoring with Automatic SynchronizationThe battery features a touchscreen display, allowing users to view real-time operational status and adjust parameters. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) enables real-time capacity updates, automatically synchronizing the State of Charge (SOC) and capacity information across all connected units to ensure accurate monitoring. Additionally, the battery supports WiFi, CAN, and RS485 communication protocols, enabling seamless integration with mainstream inverters and smart home energy management systems (EMS) for remote operation and intelligent energy control.Modular Architecture: Plug-and-Play with Auto-NetworkingThe battery supports automatic parallel networking of up to 15 units without the need for DIP switch configuration, offering a true plug-and-play experience. The modular design allows for flexible system expansion, readily accommodating growing energy demands across different stages of use.Flexible Installation and Environmental AdaptabilityThe product supports four installation methods — floor standing, rack-mounted, stackable, and wall-mounted — making it adaptable to various spatial configurations. With an operating temperature range covering -20°C to 55°C, the battery is suitable for diverse climatic conditions worldwide.Broad Compatibility with Major Inverter BrandsThe storage battery is compatible with a wide range of leading inverter brands, enabling easy integration into existing photovoltaic (PV) energy storage systems and minimizing retrofit costs for users.Certifications and WarrantyThis home LiFePO4 battery has obtained CE-EMC, UN38.3, and MSDS certification, comes with a 5-year warranty, and complies with international transport and application standards.ConclusionWith the continued growth in demand for distributed energy and energy storage, this solar energy storage battery launched by GSL ENERGY further strengthens the company’s product portfolio in the residential and light commercial energy storage sectors. The solution’s comprehensive enhancements in safety, intelligence, scalability and inverter compatibility make it a highly competitive product for partners worldwide.

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