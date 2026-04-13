2026 China ESG Gala held in Beijing, jointly building a new chapter of sustainable development

BEIJING, CHINA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 31, the 2026 China ESG Gala hosted by China Media Group (CMG) was held in Beijing. Taking place in the inaugural year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period, the gala, themed “Leading with Responsibility, Responding to the Times,” closely aligned with the national strategic priorities of accelerating the comprehensive green transition of economic and social development and building a Beautiful China. It brought together leading enterprises from sectors including energy, finance, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, showcasing the outstanding practices and commitment to responsibility demonstrated by Chinese enterprises in the field of ESG, while vividly interpreting China’s wisdom and solutions on the path of sustainable development.

During the “Commitment: Cornerstone of Responsibility” segment of the gala, chairman of seven enterprises honored as Annual Role Models, including China Petrochemical Corporation, China Minmetals Corporation, CRRC Group Corporation Limited, China Post Group Corporation Limited, Agricultural Bank of China, Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co., Ltd., took the stage in turn. Guided by the symbolic tokens of “A patch of land and water”, each representative shared their in-depth efforts and explorations in green transition, social responsibility and corporate governance. From the low-carbon transformation of traditional industries to the green upgrading of public services; from financial support channeling resources into rural areas to Chinese manufacturing connecting with the global market; from safeguarding food on people’s tables to upholding the fundamental responsibilities that underpin people’s livelihoods — these enterprises demonstrated through practice that ESG is not an optional extra, but a must-have for high-quality development. It is not a superficial “image project,” but a fundamental, deeply embedded driver of corporate growth, and the only viable path toward a sustainable future.

During the “Reconstruction: Reshaping Industry Order” segment, leaders from the photovoltaic industry, including LONGi Green Energy Technology Co.,Ltd., Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., Golden Concord Holdings Limited, took the stage to share how technological innovation and ecosystem collaboration are helping to reshape industry order and drive the sound development of the new energy sector. As pioneers in the green energy transition, these leading photovoltaic enterprises are not only advancing the optimization of the global energy structure through technological innovation, but also anchoring themselves in ESG principles to explore a new industry paradigm —one that moves beyond cutthroat competition toward value-driven symbiosis.

This year’s gala also featured a specially designed segment titled “Roots: Questions of the Times.” Founders of TuringQ Co., Ltd., Beijing Galactic Energy Space Technology Co., Ltd and Beijing LLVision Technology Co., Ltd., three enterprises in optical quantum computing, commercial aerospace and AR interaction respectively, took the stage. Inspired by the sense of responsibility demonstrated by the role-model enterprises, they shared their visions for a future in which technology serves the greater good, while directly addressing key issues arising from the rapid development of artificial intelligence, including privacy protection, the boundaries of rights and responsibilities, and data governance. In their view, ESG is not a constraint on innovation, but a stabilizing force—an anchor that ensures technological progress moves in a responsible and sustainable direction.

The 2026 China ESG Gala will be broadcast on CCTV-2 (CCTV Finance) at 21:30 on April 11. Please stay tuned.



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