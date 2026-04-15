FMUSER Launches FBE013 Hotel IPTV STB with Netflix/YouTube Privacy Clearing Mechanism and Reduced Setup Costs

Video unboxing thumbnail for the FMUSER FBE013 "Magic" IPTV Set-Top Box, highlighting its privacy-protecting features for hotels. The FBE013 FMUSER Magic Hotel IPTV Set-Top Box kit includes everything needed for a quick room upgrade, delivering a seamless interactive experience for guests. The modern interactive TV interface allows guests to access food ordering and hotel guides smoothly via the local LAN. The robust technical architecture of the FMUSER Hotel IPTV Solution, illustrating the seamless integration of CAT6 and fiber optic networks to deliver zero-subscription TV. This physical hardware rack demonstrates a complete local network TV setup. It features the FMUSER front-end Tuner to IP Gateway and Multi-Channel CI-Receiver, wired directly through a switch to the FBE013 smart set-top box. System integrators can inspect

Discover the new FMUSER FBE013 Hotel IPTV STB. It secures SME hotel guest privacy with auto-clear scripts and cuts deployment costs by 90%.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMUSER Broadcast, a global innovator in broadcast and television solutions, today announced the launch of its latest flagship product: the FBE013 "Magic" IPTV Set-Top Box (STB). This revolutionary device is specifically designed to address three major pain points faced by small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) hotels: guest privacy leak risks, cumbersome operations, and the exorbitant total cost of ownership associated with a traditional hotel IPTV solution With the widespread adoption of streaming services, logging into personal Netflix or YouTube accounts on hotel TVs has become a basic necessity for guests. However, forgetting to log out often leads to privacy breaches and subsequent complaints. The FMUSER FBE013 smart hotel TV system perfectly resolves this issue with its exclusive privacy protection mechanism. In the product's debut unboxing video, Ray Chan, Product Manager at FMUSER, demonstrated: "When a guest turns off the TV, the system automatically pops up a prompt asking whether to clear all login and viewing data. In practice, over 99% of guests choose to clear it. This not only protects guest privacy but also relieves hotels of data compliance worries."Beyond security, convenience is another key feature of the FBE013. Traditional hotel TVs often force guests to use two remotes—one for the TV and one for the STB—resulting in a fragmented user experience. The FBE013 comes equipped with a customized Bluetooth remote control, allowing guests to operate both the TV and the STB with just a single device."We listened to the suggestions of partners like Mr. Larry, a system integrator from Nigeria" said Tom Lee, Chief Product Officer. "This remote utilizes Bluetooth technology with a control range of over 15 meters, and there is no need to point it directly at the TV. Even with wall obstructions, the operation remains highly responsive, completely eliminating the blind spots associated with traditional infrared remotes."In terms of budget, the FBE013 demonstrates incredible market disruption. For small hotels with just a few dozen rooms, quotes for traditional IPTV systems often soar to $20,000, accompanied by mandatory monthly subscription fees. FMUSER is breaking these industry norms."If you run an SME hotel, you need a product that is both affordable and professional," Ray Chan pointed out. The FBE013 offers hardware and software on a one-time buyout basis with zero hidden subscription fees, reducing the total cost of ownership by up to 90% compared to competing products. Designed to integrate effortlessly into a standard CAT6 hotel iptv sysytem infrastructure, the setup operates on a Local Area Network (LAN), enabling zero-buffering playback of high-definition content without relying on expensive, high-bandwidth external internet connections.For hotel IT managers, the FBE013's backend management system dramatically simplifies maintenance. Engineers no longer need to manually input complex IP addresses or URLs in every room. Through the centralized backend, IT staff can perform one-click batch management of all STB settings, customize welcome screens, upload digital menus, and update Video-on-Demand (VOD) libraries. A dual-layer access system ensures that only authorized personnel can alter core settings, minimizing system downtime.Commenting on the new release, Tom Lee, Chief Product Officer at FMUSER, stated:"When developing the FBE013, we weren't just building hardware; we were listening to our customers' pain points. We discovered that many SME hotels are eager for digital transformation but are locked out by overly complex systems and endless maintenance fees. The FBE013 is our answer to the market—it proves that high-end guest privacy protection and seamless interactive experiences do not have to come at the expense of a hotel's profitability. This is a 'magic' box that owners can afford, IT staff can easily manage, and guests can use with complete peace of mind."Watch the Multi-Language Product Demos and Unboxing VideosTo help global customers gain an in-depth understanding of the FMUSER FBE013's features, FMUSER has released comprehensive multi-language video guides:English: https://youtu.be/aqwc-8RTXdw Arabic: https://youtu.be/c-9aizWTA2U Russian: https://youtu.be/KYwk5J4xRRw French: https://youtu.be/3hjxDhI-j2Q Portuguese: https://youtu.be/Apj6QKU8gWI Spanish: https://youtu.be/2d0NWAEG3BI Italian: https://youtu.be/ILkZGu2xlsU About FMUSERFMUSER Broadcast is a globally leading turnkey IPTV solution provider dedicated to delivering cost-effective audio and video transmission technologies for hotels, hospitals, schools, and commercial enterprises. From headend servers to terminal set-top boxes, FMUSER connects the world through technological innovation.Beyond Djibouti, FMUSER has successfully deployed turnkey hotel IPTV solutions in eight major Middle Eastern and African (MEA) markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Senegal, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

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