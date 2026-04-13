Health Experts Highlight 7 Reasons Seniors Should Stay Active

A VELA Chair supports seniors in staying active, independent, and confident while carrying out everyday activities at home. VELA Chairs’ adjustable seating makes daily tasks easier — from cooking and dining to desk work — enhancing safety, comfort, and independence. With ergonomic home seating from VELA, seniors can cook, read, and move safely — helping reduce fall risk and maintain independence. Simple ergonomic solutions, like a stable VELA mobility chair, help seniors move safely at home — building confidence and supporting daily independence. A VELA hybrid mobility chair combines support and flexibility — helping seniors stay independent and active throughout the day.

Regular activity in senior years supports health, mobility, and independence, making it easier to stay active, social, and live life on your own terms.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staying active plays a critical role in supporting health, mobility, and independence in later life. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), regular physical activity contributes to both physical and mental well-being, regardless of age.[1][2]Health authorities emphasize that even light, consistent movement can help reduce the risk of chronic disease, improve balance, and support the ability to perform everyday tasks. Below are seven key reasons why maintaining an active lifestyle remains important in senior years.Health benefitsSupports heart health and blood pressure regulationRegular physical activity has been shown to help lower high blood pressure and support cardiovascular health. Even moderate movement can provide short-term benefits, while long-term activity is associated with reduced risk of heart disease and stroke.[1][2]Helps maintain joint flexibility and mobilityMovement contributes to joint flexibility and may reduce stiffness, particularly for individuals experiencing age-related conditions such as arthritis. Regular activity also supports muscle and bone health, which are important factors in fall prevention.[1][3]Maintains strength for daily activitiesStrength-related exercises, including resistance-based or bodyweight movements, help preserve muscle mass. Maintaining strength is essential for routine tasks such as climbing stairs, carrying items, or transitioning from sitting to standing.[1][3]Everyday and social benefitsSupports the ability to leave the home independentlyImproved mobility and balance can make everyday activities more manageable. Tasks such as walking outdoors, running errands, or visiting others may become easier with maintained physical function.[1][3]Encourages social interactionParticipation in physical activity, including group-based exercise or community programs, can support social engagement. Social interaction is widely recognized as an important factor in mental well-being among older adults.[1][4]Helps maintain energy for family activitiesMaintaining mobility and endurance can support participation in family life, including spending time with grandchildren and engaging in shared activities.Supports independent livingOne of the most significant benefits of staying active is the ability to maintain independence. Physical activity supports balance, coordination, and strength, all of which are essential for managing daily routines safely.[1][2][4]Approaches to staying activeHealth organizations recommend adapting physical activity to individual ability levels. Options may include walking, light strength training, stretching, or seated exercises.For individuals with reduced mobility, chair-based exercises can provide a safe and accessible way to remain active. Everyday tasks such as household chores may also contribute to overall activity levels.[1][2]Supportive solutions for safe activity at homeSupportive equipment can play a role in enabling safe movement and activity in the home environment. Ergonomic seating solutions, such as the VELA Exercise Chair , are designed to provide stability during both exercise and daily activities.Features including adjustable height, supportive seating, and lockable wheels may assist with balance and mobility. Such solutions can help reduce the physical strain associated with everyday movements while supporting continued activity in a familiar environment.About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs specializes in ergonomic mobility chairs designed to support independence and safe movement in everyday environments. The chairs are used by individuals with reduced mobility in both home and professional care settings.With features such as adjustable height, stable bases, and supportive seating, VELA Chairs aim to assist users in maintaining balance and performing daily tasks with greater ease. The solutions are commonly used in activities such as cooking, dressing, and desk-based work.VELA Chairs is based in Denmark and serves international markets, focusing on functional design that supports everyday independence.Sources- [1] https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/exercise-and-physical-activity/health-benefits-exercise-and-physical-activity - [2] https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/365170/9789240064096-eng.pdf?sequence=1 - [3] https://www.cdc.gov/physical-activity-basics/guidelines/older-adults.html - [4] https://www.who.int/europe/groups/hepa-europe-(european-network-for-the-promotion-of-health-enhancing-physical-activity )/hepa-europe-events-and-working-groups/active-ageing--physical-activity-promotion-in-elderly- [5] https://www.health.harvard.edu/exercise-and-fitness/chair-exercises-for-seniors-boosting-strength-flexibility-and-stamina

Free Chair Exercises for Seniors — Safe Workouts with a VELA Chair

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