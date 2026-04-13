Caldera Expands Wellness Portfolio with New Recovery and Travel Solutions

Releaf Neck Rest Pet Therapy Gel Packs Pet Therapy Wraps_ Wraps for Dogs

Caldera expands its wellness line with new recovery and travel solutions built for comfort, mobility, and active living.

CANBY, OR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting proactive care through adaptable therapy, mobility, and comfort-driven designCanby, Oregon. Caldera announces the expansion of its wellness product portfolio this April, introducing a focused range of solutions designed to support both human comfort and pet recovery. The latest campaign highlights the Releaf Neck Rest Pet Therapy Wraps , Cold Pack Ice Packs, and the Wrap for Dogs, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to proactive care and everyday mobility.As consumers increasingly prioritize recovery, injury prevention, and daily comfort, the demand for simple and effective therapy solutions continues to grow. Caldera responds with products that integrate seamlessly into modern routines, allowing users to manage strain, support recovery, and maintain movement without disruption.“Caldera believes in proactive care. Our products are designed to move with you and keep you moving,” said Daniel Godfrey, president of Caldera International. “By making injury prevention and active recovery part of everyday routines, people and their pets can stay comfortable and never miss out on life’s moments.”Addressing travel-related strain with ergonomic neck supportExtended travel often leads to stiffness and fatigue in the neck and shoulders. The Releaf Neck Rest is designed to reduce this strain by supporting the natural weight of the head, helping muscles relax during seated rest.Its compact and functional design allows users to maintain proper alignment while resting in an upright position. Unlike traditional travel pillows, it prioritizes support without unnecessary bulk.Key features include● Adjustable contour fit for personalized comfort● Lightweight and compact design for portability● Moisture-wicking fabric for extended use● Upright support for resting during travelThe Releaf Neck Rest enables users to arrive at their destination feeling more relaxed and less fatigued.Enhancing pet recovery with targeted temperature therapyCaldera advances its pet wellness range with Pet Therapy Gel Packs, designed specifically for safe and effective hot and cold therapy. These packs help manage inflammation, swelling, and muscle discomfort in pets.Their flexible and durable design ensures consistent contact with the body, improving therapy effectiveness while maintaining comfort.Core benefits include● Non-toxic and latex-free materials● Microwave and freezer-safe application● Pliable structure even when frozen● Multiple sizes to suit different breedsPet Therapy Gel Packs offer pet owners a reliable way to incorporate recovery into daily care routines.Supporting mobility through compression and therapy integrationEffective recovery requires both targeted therapy and structural support. Pet therapy wraps are designed to combine compression with hot or cold therapy, allowing pets to remain mobile while receiving treatment.These wraps are particularly useful for managing joint discomfort and soft tissue strain.Key advantages include● Compression support to help reduce swelling● Secure positioning for gel packs● Adjustable straps for a customized fit● Quick and easy applicationBy integrating multiple recovery elements, pet therapy wraps help improve comfort and support faster recovery.Delivering immediate and reusable recovery solutionsCaldera’s Cold Pack Ice Packs are developed to address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. Whether for sudden discomfort or planned therapy sessions, these packs provide accessible and effective relief.The range includes reusable gel packs as well as instant cold packs that activate without pre-freezing.Key features include● Fast-acting cold therapy for acute conditions● Reusable options for ongoing use● Instant activation for immediate relief● Versatile application across body areasThese solutions ensure that users have reliable recovery tools available whenever needed.Extending care with adaptable solutions for petsThe wrap for dogs is designed to provide targeted support while maintaining comfort and flexibility. It allows pet owners to apply therapy efficiently without limiting natural movement.Common applications include● Post activity recovery● Joint support for aging pets● Relief from minor strains● Support during recovery routinesThe wrap for dogs reflects Caldera’s approach to combining practicality with therapeutic effectiveness.A unified approach to human and pet wellnessCaldera’s April campaign brings together human and pet wellness under one integrated system. Products such as the Releaf Neck Rest and Cold Pack Ice Packs support human recovery, while Pet Therapy Gel Packs, Pet Therapy Wraps, and Wraps for Dogs extend the same level of care to pets.This unified approach ensures consistency in performance, usability, and long-term value across all product categories.Built on experience and global trustFounded in 1999, Caldera began with a simple goal of improving everyday comfort through practical therapy solutions. What started as a regional effort has grown into a globally recognized brand, with products distributed across the United States, Asia, and Europe.Physical therapy clinics, hospitals, retailers, and consumers alike trust Caldera solutions today. We develop each product with a focus on durability, safety, and real-world usability.Encouraging proactive care in everyday routinesCaldera continues to promote proactive wellness by encouraging consistent use of recovery solutions. Products like cold pack ice packs and pet therapy gel packs help manage inflammation early, while pet therapy wraps and the Releaf neck rest support ongoing comfort and mobility.This approach helps reduce long-term discomfort and supports active lifestyles for both people and pets.About CalderaCaldera International Inc. is a global leader in hot and cold therapy solutions for human and pet wellness. Headquartered in Canby, Oregon, the company develops products that support mobility, recovery, and everyday comfort through practical and durable design.Its product range includes the Releaf Neck Rest, Pet Therapy Gel Packs, Pet Therapy Wraps, Cold Pack Ice Packs, and Wrap For Dogs, all designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines.For more information about Caldera and the complete wellness range, visit the website or contact:Caldera International, Inc.294 NW 2nd AveCanby, OR 97013-3624Call: 1.888.581.1200 | Local: 503.266.3400Fax: 503.266.3410Email: service@calderaintl.com

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