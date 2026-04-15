2026 Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards Now Open for Applications

2025 Heroes of Tomorrow Awards Finalists and Winners with Marina Ponti, Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign, at the 2025 Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy. Credit: UN SDG Action Campaign

The 2026 edition of the Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards is open for applications until 17 May 2026

Heroes of Tomorrow carry hope not as a feeling but as a force for action. Let's be moved by the power of possibility, because the future isn't something we narrate; it is something we shape together.” — Marina Ponti, Global Director, UN SDG Action Campaign

BONN, GERMANY, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time of growing global challenges, progress depends on those who choose to act now. With this spirit, the UN SDG Action Campaign launches the 2026 edition of the Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards , open for applications until 17 May 2026.Across communities and countries, individuals and initiatives are driving change often unseen, yet deeply impactful. Often working quietly against the odds to build a sustainable, just and peaceful future, the heroes of tomorrow remind us that there is always hope, and that progress starts with people.The 2026 Awards recognize these efforts across three categories:The Changemaker Award honours individuals leading collective action towards justice, equality, and peace.The Creativity Award honours initiatives that inspire hope and action through visual expression, art, innovation and more.The Resilience Award honours initiatives building resilience in the face of conflicts, inequalities, or climate change.Each year, an independent panel of expert judges selects three winners out of 5,000 entries from 190 countries. The 2026 Award Winners will be revealed at the Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, 29 October 2026, featuring global dignitaries, business leaders, artists and influencers. The 2026 UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony will be broadcast worldwide through Rai, Italy’s national broadcaster and official media partner, and UN WebTV. Before the Awards Ceremony, nine finalists are invited to a unique multi-day program of networking, coaching and capacity building.How to ApplyTo apply for the Creativity or Resilience Award, or to (self-)nominate for the Changemaker Award, visit the website and submit your application.Deadline: 17 May 2026, Sunday, at 23:59 ESTThe Changemaker Award Winners Julienne Lusenge, is a human rights defender who supports thousands of survivors of gender-based violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Jîn Dawod supports displaced communities with mental health care across 26 countries. The Creativity Award Winner, Smartel, is an innovative social enterprise that is transforming agriculture with climate-smart solutions in Nigeria and beyond. The Resilience Award Winner, Central Única das Favelas (CUFA), received this award for transforming favelas into hubs of talent, creativity, and innovation.About UN SDG Action CampaignThe Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards programme is powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, hosted by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Bonn, Germany. It is made possible in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).For more information, please contact:Olcay Tetik | olcay.tetik@undp.org

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