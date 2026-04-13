South Korea Leads Sodium Sulphite Market in East Asia with BASF, Solvay, and Aditya Birla Growth

Industrial expansion, water treatment investments, and pulp & paper demand accelerate South Korea’s sodium sulphite market outlook through 2036

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact MR, latest analysis, the South Korea sodium sulphite market is entering a high-growth phase, aligned with global expansion trends. The global market was valued at USD 86.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 92.23 billion in 2026, ultimately expanding to USD 173.13 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Within this landscape, South Korea is outperforming with a projected CAGR of 6.7% through 2036.The country’s industrial ecosystem—spanning water treatment, pulp & paper, and advanced manufacturing—is driving accelerated procurement of sodium sulphite. Rising demand for oxygen scavengers in boiler systems and dechlorination agents in municipal water infrastructure is reshaping supply chain priorities.Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1365 Quick StatsMarket Size (2026): USD 92.23 Billion (Global Benchmark)Market Size (2027 est.): USD ~98 BillionForecast Value (2036): USD 173.13 BillionCAGR (South Korea): 6.7% (2026–2036)Incremental Opportunity: USD 80.9 Billion (Global)Leading Segment: Industrial Grade (84% share)Leading Application: Oxygen Scavenger (27% share)Leading End Use: Pulp & Paper (34% share)Key Players: BASF SE, Ineos Calabrian, INDSPEC Chemical, Solvay SAExecutive Insight for Decision MakersSouth Korea’s sodium sulphite market reflects a structural shift toward long-term supply contracts and regulated chemical procurement.OEMs and industrial operators must secure dual-source supplier agreements to mitigate sulphur feedstock volatility.Manufacturers should invest in high-purity and food-grade production capabilities to unlock premium segments.Investors are prioritizing companies with sustainable production technologies and regulatory compliance frameworks.Failure to adapt exposes buyers to pricing shocks, supply disruptions, and regulatory penalties, particularly in water treatment and industrial applications.Market DynamicsKey Growth DriversExpansion of municipal water treatment infrastructureRising demand for oxygen scavengers in industrial boilersGrowth of pulp & paper manufacturing and recycling industriesIncreasing emphasis on environmental compliance and water quality standardsKey RestraintsVolatility in sulphur and sodium hydroxide feedstock pricesStringent environmental and chemical usage regulationsLimited adoption in food applications due to regulatory scrutinyEmerging TrendsShift toward green chemistry and low-emission production processesAdoption of automation and AI in chemical manufacturingRising demand for high-purity and specialty-grade sodium sulphiteIncreasing long-term procurement contracts over spot buyingSegment AnalysisLeading Segment: Industrial grade dominates with 84% share, driven by large-scale industrial consumption.Fastest-Growing Segment: Dissolving agent application (CAGR 5.3%)Top Application: Oxygen scavenger (27% share)Top End Use: Pulp & paper industry (34% share)Strategic ImportanceIndustrial-grade sodium sulphite remains critical for high-volume applicationsWater treatment segment offers stable, long-term demand visibilitySpecialty and food-grade segments provide margin expansion opportunitiesSupply Chain Analysis (Critical Insight)Value Chain StructureRaw Material SuppliersSulphur producersSodium hydroxide manufacturersManufacturers / ProducersLarge chemical companies such as BASF SE and Solvay SARegional producers in Asia-PacificDistributorsChemical distribution firms supplying industrial buyersContract-based supply networksEnd-UsersMunicipal water authoritiesPulp & paper millsPower plants and industrial boilers“Who Supplies Whom”Sulphur and caustic soda suppliers → Chemical manufacturersManufacturers → Industrial distributors / direct contractsDistributors → Water treatment plants, paper mills, and industrial operatorsKey Insight: South Korean buyers increasingly prefer direct procurement contracts with manufacturers, bypassing intermediaries to secure supply stability.Pricing TrendsSodium sulphite operates as a commodity chemical in industrial grade and premium-priced product in food/pharma gradesPricing influenced by:Sulphur feedstock costsEnergy-intensive crystallization processesRegulatory compliance costsMargins remain moderate for commodity producers but higher in specialty-grade segmentsRegional AnalysisTop Countries by GrowthChina – 6.8% CAGRSouth Korea – 6.7% CAGRUSA – 6.5% CAGRJapan – 6.5% CAGRGermany – 6.3% CAGRSouth Korea Growth DriversAdvanced industrial manufacturing baseGovernment focus on water infrastructure modernizationStrong pulp & paper and chemical processing industriesDeveloped vs Emerging MarketsDeveloped markets: Focus on regulation and sustainabilityEmerging markets: Driven by volume demand and industrial expansionCompetitive LandscapeMarket Structure: Moderately consolidatedKey Players:BASF SEIneos CalabrianINDSPEC ChemicalSolvay SAOlympic ChemicalCompetitive StrategiesInvestment in sustainable production technologiesExpansion in Asia-Pacific marketsLong-term supply contracts with industrial buyersFocus on high-margin specialty gradesStrategic TakeawaysFor ManufacturersInvest in green chemistry and purification technologiesExpand capacity in Asia-Pacific, especially South KoreaFor InvestorsTarget companies with strong regulatory compliance and sustainability focusMonitor feedstock price exposure risksFor Marketers / DistributorsBuild long-term client relationshipsOffer value-added services and technical supportFuture OutlookThe South Korea sodium sulphite market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, supported by:Expansion of water treatment infrastructureAdoption of sustainable chemical processesIntegration of AI-driven manufacturing systemsLong-term opportunities lie in specialty-grade production and export-oriented supply chains, positioning South Korea as a strategic hub in Asia-Pacific.ConclusionSouth Korea’s sodium sulphite market is transitioning from volume-driven growth to a strategic, supply chain-focused ecosystem. Companies that prioritize sustainability, supply security, and product innovation will capture the next wave of growth.For decision-makers, the market presents a clear opportunity: align procurement, production, and investment strategies with evolving regulatory and industrial demands to secure long-term competitive advantage.Why This Market MattersSodium sulphite is a critical industrial chemical underpinning water safety, energy efficiency, and paper production. As South Korea accelerates infrastructure and industrial upgrades, its role in global supply chains is becoming increasingly significant—making this market essential for stakeholders across chemicals, utilities, and manufacturing sectors.Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1365 To View Related Report:Bio-based Coating Market https://www.factmr.com/report/1048/bio-based-coatings-market Bio-based Pigments and Dyes Market https://www.factmr.com/report/1050/bio-based-pigments-and-dyes-market Container Glass Coating Market https://www.factmr.com/report/1051/container-glass-coatings-market Ethyl Acrylate Market https://www.factmr.com/report/1052/ethyl-acrylate-market About Fact.MRFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

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