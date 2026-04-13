South Korea Leads Sodium Sulphite Market in East Asia with BASF, Solvay, and Aditya Birla Growth
Industrial expansion, water treatment investments, and pulp & paper demand accelerate South Korea’s sodium sulphite market outlook through 2036ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact MR, latest analysis, the South Korea sodium sulphite market is entering a high-growth phase, aligned with global expansion trends. The global market was valued at USD 86.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 92.23 billion in 2026, ultimately expanding to USD 173.13 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Within this landscape, South Korea is outperforming with a projected CAGR of 6.7% through 2036.
The country’s industrial ecosystem—spanning water treatment, pulp & paper, and advanced manufacturing—is driving accelerated procurement of sodium sulphite. Rising demand for oxygen scavengers in boiler systems and dechlorination agents in municipal water infrastructure is reshaping supply chain priorities.
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Quick Stats
Market Size (2026): USD 92.23 Billion (Global Benchmark)
Market Size (2027 est.): USD ~98 Billion
Forecast Value (2036): USD 173.13 Billion
CAGR (South Korea): 6.7% (2026–2036)
Incremental Opportunity: USD 80.9 Billion (Global)
Leading Segment: Industrial Grade (84% share)
Leading Application: Oxygen Scavenger (27% share)
Leading End Use: Pulp & Paper (34% share)
Key Players: BASF SE, Ineos Calabrian, INDSPEC Chemical, Solvay SA
Executive Insight for Decision Makers
South Korea’s sodium sulphite market reflects a structural shift toward long-term supply contracts and regulated chemical procurement.
OEMs and industrial operators must secure dual-source supplier agreements to mitigate sulphur feedstock volatility.
Manufacturers should invest in high-purity and food-grade production capabilities to unlock premium segments.
Investors are prioritizing companies with sustainable production technologies and regulatory compliance frameworks.
Failure to adapt exposes buyers to pricing shocks, supply disruptions, and regulatory penalties, particularly in water treatment and industrial applications.
Market Dynamics
Key Growth Drivers
Expansion of municipal water treatment infrastructure
Rising demand for oxygen scavengers in industrial boilers
Growth of pulp & paper manufacturing and recycling industries
Increasing emphasis on environmental compliance and water quality standards
Key Restraints
Volatility in sulphur and sodium hydroxide feedstock prices
Stringent environmental and chemical usage regulations
Limited adoption in food applications due to regulatory scrutiny
Emerging Trends
Shift toward green chemistry and low-emission production processes
Adoption of automation and AI in chemical manufacturing
Rising demand for high-purity and specialty-grade sodium sulphite
Increasing long-term procurement contracts over spot buying
Segment Analysis
Leading Segment: Industrial grade dominates with 84% share, driven by large-scale industrial consumption.
Fastest-Growing Segment: Dissolving agent application (CAGR 5.3%)
Top Application: Oxygen scavenger (27% share)
Top End Use: Pulp & paper industry (34% share)
Strategic Importance
Industrial-grade sodium sulphite remains critical for high-volume applications
Water treatment segment offers stable, long-term demand visibility
Specialty and food-grade segments provide margin expansion opportunities
Supply Chain Analysis (Critical Insight)
Value Chain Structure
Raw Material Suppliers
Sulphur producers
Sodium hydroxide manufacturers
Manufacturers / Producers
Large chemical companies such as BASF SE and Solvay SA
Regional producers in Asia-Pacific
Distributors
Chemical distribution firms supplying industrial buyers
Contract-based supply networks
End-Users
Municipal water authorities
Pulp & paper mills
Power plants and industrial boilers
“Who Supplies Whom”
Sulphur and caustic soda suppliers → Chemical manufacturers
Manufacturers → Industrial distributors / direct contracts
Distributors → Water treatment plants, paper mills, and industrial operators
Key Insight: South Korean buyers increasingly prefer direct procurement contracts with manufacturers, bypassing intermediaries to secure supply stability.
Pricing Trends
Sodium sulphite operates as a commodity chemical in industrial grade and premium-priced product in food/pharma grades
Pricing influenced by:
Sulphur feedstock costs
Energy-intensive crystallization processes
Regulatory compliance costs
Margins remain moderate for commodity producers but higher in specialty-grade segments
Regional Analysis
Top Countries by Growth
China – 6.8% CAGR
South Korea – 6.7% CAGR
USA – 6.5% CAGR
Japan – 6.5% CAGR
Germany – 6.3% CAGR
South Korea Growth Drivers
Advanced industrial manufacturing base
Government focus on water infrastructure modernization
Strong pulp & paper and chemical processing industries
Developed vs Emerging Markets
Developed markets: Focus on regulation and sustainability
Emerging markets: Driven by volume demand and industrial expansion
Competitive Landscape
Market Structure: Moderately consolidated
Key Players:
BASF SE
Ineos Calabrian
INDSPEC Chemical
Solvay SA
Olympic Chemical
Competitive Strategies
Investment in sustainable production technologies
Expansion in Asia-Pacific markets
Long-term supply contracts with industrial buyers
Focus on high-margin specialty grades
Strategic Takeaways
For Manufacturers
Invest in green chemistry and purification technologies
Expand capacity in Asia-Pacific, especially South Korea
For Investors
Target companies with strong regulatory compliance and sustainability focus
Monitor feedstock price exposure risks
For Marketers / Distributors
Build long-term client relationships
Offer value-added services and technical support
Future Outlook
The South Korea sodium sulphite market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, supported by:
Expansion of water treatment infrastructure
Adoption of sustainable chemical processes
Integration of AI-driven manufacturing systems
Long-term opportunities lie in specialty-grade production and export-oriented supply chains, positioning South Korea as a strategic hub in Asia-Pacific.
Conclusion
South Korea’s sodium sulphite market is transitioning from volume-driven growth to a strategic, supply chain-focused ecosystem. Companies that prioritize sustainability, supply security, and product innovation will capture the next wave of growth.
For decision-makers, the market presents a clear opportunity: align procurement, production, and investment strategies with evolving regulatory and industrial demands to secure long-term competitive advantage.
Why This Market Matters
Sodium sulphite is a critical industrial chemical underpinning water safety, energy efficiency, and paper production. As South Korea accelerates infrastructure and industrial upgrades, its role in global supply chains is becoming increasingly significant—making this market essential for stakeholders across chemicals, utilities, and manufacturing sectors.
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About Fact.MR
Fact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.
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