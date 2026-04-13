Starweaver Marks a Defining Month at the Intersection of AI and Professional Education

Starweaver at HumanX, ASU+GSV Summit, hosts executive dinner & AI in Professional Education virtual summit in April-May as enterprise AI education demand surges

WA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starweaver Group, the AI-powered content engine and tools provider, today announced a series of major industry engagements across April and May 2026, underscoring its position at the centre of the global professional education market.

From the HumanX conference to the ASU+GSV Summit, an invitation-only executive dinner, and its own AI in Professional Education virtual summit, Starweaver is showing up where the future of work is being defined, listening, convening, and building.

Starweaver is participating in HumanX (April 6–9), one of the leading forums for enterprise AI adoption, bringing practitioner-level insight on what it takes to build and deploy AI education at scale. With enterprise clients spanning IBM, Boeing, Bank of America, Cognizant, and Citibank, Starweaver joins these conversations not as an observer, but as a proven operator.

The company will also be represented at the ASU+GSV Summit (April 12–14, San Diego), one of the most consequential annual gatherings in education and technology. Founder Paul Siegel, Head of Marketing & Growth Strategy Vani Aggarwal, CTO Manas Dasgupta, and Senior Product Manager Souvik Sarkar will attend, meeting with platform partners, enterprise content buyers, and distribution leaders to explore what a modern, AI-powered content supply chain looks like in practice.

On the evening of April 14th, Starweaver hosts a LUMINARY Executive Dinner, an invitation-only gathering for senior leaders at the forefront of enterprise learning. The curated dinner brings together a select group of decision-makers to explore how expert-led, AI-powered content can be commissioned, licensed, and scaled. Attendance is by prior arrangement only.

Looking ahead, Starweaver will host the AI in Professional Education (AIPE) Virtual Summit on May 14th. The summit brings together platform executives, enterprise L&D leaders, and content strategists to address the practical, commercial, and organisational questions shaping AI education in 2026. Charlotte Evans of Coursera for Business is confirmed as the keynote speaker. Registration is open at events.starweaver.com.

"We go where the signal is strongest," said Paul Siegel, Founder of Starweaver. "Every conversation at HumanX, every meeting at ASU+GSV, every seat at our dinner table, it all feeds back into what we build. We don't create content in a vacuum. We listen to the market, then we move faster than anyone else to meet it."

"What makes this month significant isn't just the events, it's what they represent," said Vani Aggarwal, Head of Marketing & Growth Strategy at Starweaver. "Enterprise organizations are actively looking for partners who understand both the urgency of AI upskilling and the complexity of deploying it at scale. Starweaver sits at that exact intersection. We're here to have that conversation."

Starweaver currently produces 60+ expert-led courses per month, partners with 8 of the 10 largest eLearning platforms globally and operates a network of 500+ subject matter experts. Its platform suite, Journeybuilder, Boostr, and Starweaver Analytics, powers content creation, workforce upskilling, and predictive decision-making for enterprise and publisher clients worldwide.

Key Highlights

• Starweaver participates in HumanX (April 6–9) as enterprise AI education reaches a critical inflection point.

• Leadership team attends ASU+GSV Summit (April 12–14, San Diego) for platform and enterprise partnership conversations.

• Invitation-only Executive Dinner hosted on April 14th in San Diego for senior enterprise learning leaders.

• AI in Professional Education Virtual Summit, hosted May 14th with Charlotte Evans (Coursera for Business) as keynote.

• Starweaver holds ~34% of all AI courses on Coursera and produces 60+ courses per month.

About Starweaver: Starweaver Group is a tech-enabled content engine and tools provider serving the global professional education market. With an AI-powered platform suite spanning content creation, learning journey design, and market analytics, Starweaver delivers expert-led education at extraordinary scale and speed. The company serves enterprise clients across financial services, technology, healthcare, and beyond, and distributes through the world's leading eLearning platforms.

Learn more at https://starweaver.com

Media Contact Email: pr@starweaver.com

Website: https://starweaver.com/about/newsroom

Register for AIPE Summit- https://events.starweaver.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=aipe

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