Neurored and CHAMP Expand Partnership to Advance ONE Record and eAWB Integration

Neurored and CHAMP highlight their partnership to support the future of digitally connected air cargo through ONE Record.

The partnership builds on eAWB success to enable secure, standardized shipment data exchange through ONE Record.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurored and CHAMP Cargosystems have announced the next phase of their strategic partnership, aimed at delivering advanced digital solutions to the air cargo industry. Building upon their successful history of collaboration in electronic Air Waybill (eAWB) integration, the two companies are now expanding their joint capabilities to support ONE Record through CHAMP’s innovative 1Neo-Connect solution.The air cargo sector is poised for a digital step-change as the industry rethinks data standardization and exchange to increase operational efficiency and transparency. ONE Record, an IATA initiative and the preferred standard for data sharing since January 2026, aims to create a single, standardized data-sharing model for the air cargo supply chain. Adopting ONE Record will replace fragmented legacy processes with a unified, high-efficiency data ecosystem.Neurored and CHAMP have taken a significant step towards this reality by working together to streamline eAWB processes, enabling seamless electronic documentation and data exchange for freight forwarders, airlines, and logistics providers in line with ONE Record standards. This partnership has empowered customers to reduce manual paperwork, improve compliance, and accelerate shipment processing while futureproofing for a new standard.By integrating the capabilities of 1Neo-Connect , CHAMP’s dedicated ONE Record adoption solution, with Neurored, stakeholders can access, share, and update shipment information in real-time, fostering greater collaboration and visibility across the industry.This expanded integration allows customers to leverage their existing eAWB workflows while gaining the enhanced functionality of ONE Record, ensuring maximum value with minimal operational disruption. 1Neo-Connect provides secure, real-time access to critical shipment data, which improves communication between global partners and reduces the risk of data entry errors. Furthermore, the solution is designed to be both scalable and flexible, adhering to strict industry security standards while adapting to the evolving technological requirements of organizations of all sizes.The ongoing partnership combines CHAMP’s deep expertise in cargo management systems with Neurored’s strengths in cloud-based logistics solutions. Together, they provide a robust suite of tools that help customers navigate the complexities of global supply chains, including ONE Record adoption in air cargo and broader digitalization.Ricardo Medem de la Torriente, CEO at Neurored said, “This next phase of our partnership with CHAMP brings practical value to customers by extending existing eAWB workflows with ONE Record capabilities. It helps freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers improve collaboration, efficiency, and real-time visibility with minimal operational disruption.”Ed Dorr, VP eCargo Portfolio at CHAMP said, “Our collaboration with Neurored has consistently delivered cutting-edge digital solutions to the air cargo community. By introducing our dedicated ONE Record adoption solution, 1Neo-Connect, we are providing our customers with the essential tools they need to thrive in a more connected and transparent digital world.”About NeuroredNeurored TMS & SCM is a global software company delivering AI-powered enterprise-grade solutions for transportation, logistics, and supply chain management. Built natively on Salesforce, Neurored unifies logistics operations across Ocean, Air, Land, and Rail within a single secure, cloud-based platform. The solution integrates seamlessly with ERP, WMS, and CRM systems and comes pre-integrated with leading logistics technologies and more than 7,000 Salesforce AppExchange applications.Trusted by over 10,000 enterprise users worldwide, Neurored helps freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers digitize operations, gain real-time visibility, and scale efficiently. Recognized with industry awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, and backed by 100+ verified online reviews averaging 4.7 stars, Neurored is a trusted global leader in logistics software.Learn more at neurored.com.About CHAMPCHAMP Cargosystems provides the most comprehensive range of integrated IT solutions and distribution services for the air cargo transport chain. The portfolio spans core management systems, messaging services, and eCargo solutions. These include applications to meet customs and security requirements, quality optimization, as well as e-freight and mobility needs. The products and services are well known under the Cargospot and Traxon brands.The company serves over 200 airlines and GSAs, and links these with some 4,000 forwarders and GHAs worldwide. CHAMP’s solutions help its customers and their clients adapt to critical and continuous changes in air transport logistics to meet global trade demands.CHAMP Cargosystems is headquartered in Luxembourg and operates offices in London, Zurich, Frankfurt, Manila, Singapore, and Atlanta. For further information, please see: www.champ.aero

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