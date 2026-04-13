Amway Reports Sustained Growth in 2025 in the ESAN Region: A 3.5% Increase in Sales, Reaching $439 Million

AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amway, the world’s largest direct selling company, has released its 2025 financial results and announced key updates, confirming its global leadership in the industry, with global revenue of $7.3 billion USD . In a continuously evolving environment, the ESAN region (Europe, Southern Africa, Australia and New Zealand) recorded sales of $439 million USD in 2025, a 3.5% increase from $424 million USD in 2024, confirming a growth trend sustained over several years.This increase reflects a clear and consistent strategic focus on holistic wellbeing, a deep understanding of local consumer needs, and the strength of the Amway community across its diverse markets.In 2025, the Australian market achieved a cumulative growth of +12% over the 2023–2025 period, supporting the region’s overall results. Looking ahead, as Amway celebrates its 55th anniversary in Australia, a planned $2 million USD investment in Sydney Warehouse will further strengthen fulfilment capabilities and reaffirm the company’s long-term confidence in the market.Sustained growth across ESAN marketsThe ESAN region’s 2025 results are the product of a multi-year strategy consistently executed across a geographically diverse set of markets. The growth was broad-based, with several markets posting particularly strong year-on-year performances. This performance is underpinned by a consistent investment in product innovation and solutions, Independent Business Owner (IBO) development and tailored go-to-market approaches that reflect the specific dynamics within the region. The ESAN region enters 2026 with a strong foundation, a clear strategic direction and is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.“The 2025 results confirm that our approach is delivering results. Across the ESAN region, our business is responding to the wellbeing needs of our consumers, while providing a solid and relevant entrepreneurial opportunity to our IBOs” said Jon L. Voskuil, Managing Director Amway ESAN. “We remain focused on providing product innovations and constant support that will enable our Amway business owners and their customers to thrive in the years ahead.”A resilient business model and a strengthened product portfolioGlobally, while Amway continued to advance its core strategic priorities, overall sales came in modestly below the prior year. Against this backdrop, the company made meaningful progress in areas critical to its long-term performance.The continued relevance of Amway’s science-backed, differentiated product offering in an increasingly health-conscious consumer landscape remained the cornerstone of the business, representing 64% of global sales, with Nutrilite™ continuing to hold its position as the world’s number one selling vitamin and dietary supplements brand . The company also delivered strong results in the beauty category, which grew by 8% globally, driven in part by the success of the new Artistry LongXevity™ collection. The launch of a new eSpring™ Water Purifier system generated significant demand across several markets, contributing to 25% growth in the water treatment category across launch markets.Amway takes a holistic view of wellbeing with a focus on health span – helping people live in a healthy state for as long as possible. Products and solutions are focused on everything you put in, on, and around yourself, including the supplements you take, skin care you use, the water you drink and the air you breathe.Beyond its product portfolio, Amway’s direct selling model continues to resonate with entrepreneurs seeking a structured, low-risk pathway to business ownership. In 2025, more than one million people around the world chose to build a business with Amway, drawn by the combination of income opportunity, community support and access to market-leading products.“Amway offers solutions to some of today’s most pressing needs,” said Michael Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amway. “We combine a low-risk opportunity for business ownership, products that support health and wellbeing, and a connection to the community that so many are seeking – all rooted in our timeless values. In 2025, we focused on leveraging our long-standing strengths while pursuing new opportunities for growth. These intentional efforts position us for strong, sustainable performance in the years ahead.”Looking ahead: ESAN well positioned for continued momentumWith a portfolio of holistic wellbeing solutions that address genuine consumer needs, and a motivated community, Amway ESAN is well positioned to build on its results in 2026. The region will continue to prioritise innovation, digital enablement and the development of its network as the primary drivers of sustained, long-term performance.Amway’s 2025 Global Impact Report is available at https://www.amwayglobal.com/impact-report/ About AmwayAmway is a direct selling company committed to helping people live better lives across more than 100 countries and territories worldwide. Top-selling brands for Amway include Nutrilite™, Artistry™, eSpring™ and XS™ – all sold exclusively by Independent Business Owners. Amway is the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2025 Direct Selling News Global 100 list . For company news, visit: https://news.amway.eu

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