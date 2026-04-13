20 Years of Craftsmanship: HONLOY – A Trusted Leading Foam Mat Manufacturer in China

GUANGXI, GUANGXI, CHINA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20 Years of Craftsmanship: HONLOY – A Trusted Leading Foam Mat Manufacturer in ChinaAmid the rapid development of the global high-molecular foam manufacturing industry, Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. has stood out with 20 years of professional accumulation, technological innovation and strict quality control. As a Leading Certified Foam Mat Manufacturer In China , we provide safe, durable and multi-scenario floor solutions for fitness, education, interior design and industrial sectors. Growing from a regional producer to a global supplier, HONLOY continuously meets the high-standard demands of the global market with stable production capacity and professional customization services.Driven by rising safety awareness, the popularity of home fitness and growing demand for eco-friendly materials, the global foam mat market keeps expanding. HONLOY’s EVA foam interlocking floor mats , featuring modular design and exceptional performance, have become the preferred flooring material for multi-functional spaces worldwide.Core Strengths: Factory Qualifications & Technical SupportHONLOY’s production base is located in Baota Pharmaceutical Industrial Park, Nanning, Guangxi – the core hub of China-ASEAN trade. The company boasts a 6,000-square-meter standardized industrial workshop equipped with multiple high-precision production lines, enabling stable mass production of over 100 40-foot High Cube (40HQ) containers per month.1. Professional Team & Quality Control SystemOur production team has over 20 years of experience in foam manufacturing, mastering mature EVA formula technology to balance softness, resilience and durability of products. As a professional foam mat manufacturer with full-chain export compliance qualifications, Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. fully meets the requirements of global foreign trade circulation, with complete qualifications and hassle-free customs clearance:The company strictly implements the ISO9001 Quality Management System and conducts full-process quality inspection to ensure consistent standards of density, size and safety performance for each batch of products. It holds the Registration Form for Foreign Trade Operators of the People’s Republic of China with legal import and export rights, as well as customs declaration qualifications and entry-exit inspection and quarantine registration. All products can smoothly complete customs declaration, commodity inspection and cross-border logistics clearance.2. Full Range of International CertificationsAll HONLOY foam mat products have passed testing by authoritative third-party laboratories and hold complete export qualifications, including SGS, CE, RoHS, REACH, ASTM F963 and other international certifications, building a full-dimensional safety barrier. Our products fully comply with market access standards of the EU, the US and the rest of the world.3. One-Stop OEM/ODM Customization ServicesAbandoning the "one-size-fits-all" product model, we provide vertical OEM/ODM services supporting full-dimensional customization of color, texture, shape, pattern, thickness and packaging, helping global brands build differentiated product competitiveness.Product Portfolio: Three Series with Professional Data Highlighting EVA Core AdvantagesHONLOY focuses on the R&D and production of high-performance EVA materials. EVA features a resilience rate of ≥90%, wear resistance, anti-slip, water resistance and easy cleaning, making it suitable for multiple scenarios.Regular product sizes: 30×30cm, 60×60cm, 1×1m; thickness range: 1–4cm, customizable for different usage scenarios.1. EVA Fitness & Martial Arts Floor MatsDesigned for high-intensity sports scenarios, made of 38–45kg/m³ high-density EVA material with outstanding impact resistance and load-bearing performance.•Anti-slip Data: Dry friction coefficient ≥0.8, wet friction coefficient ≥0.6, providing stable grip for sports shoes and barefoot exercise.•Product Performance: Withstands high-intensity interval training, weightlifting, martial arts and other intense sports without tearing or pilling; effectively protects floors and reduces equipment noise.•Application Scenarios: Commercial gyms, martial arts halls, home mini fitness areas; 2–4cm thickness recommended for high-intensity sports.2. EVA Foam Interlocking Mats, EVA Kids’ Play Mats & XPE Baby Crawling MatsSafety is the core of parenting scenarios. All series are non-toxic, odorless, free of phthalates, lead and other harmful substances, and comply with the ASTM F963 toy safety standard.•EVA Interlocking Mats/Kids’ Play Mats: Precision-cut interlocking teeth for firm splicing; bright colors with printable letters, numbers and other early education patterns to boost children’s sensory development.•XPE Baby Crawling Mats: Excellent shock absorption, water-resistant, foldable and easy to store; insulates against cold and hard floors, creating a hygienic and safe play space for infants.•Application Scenarios: Early education centers, kindergartens, family play areas; 1–2cm thickness recommended for daily parenting.3. EVA Wood-Look Foam Mats & Flocked Composite Mats (Carpet Mat)Balancing aesthetics and practicality, an innovative solution for interior decoration and long-standing scenarios.•EVA Wood-Look Mats: Simulate natural wood texture with warm and comfortable foot feel; water-resistant and easy to maintain, replacing traditional wood floors for home and office use.•Flocked Composite Mats: Combine carpet appearance with foam shock absorption, relieving leg fatigue from prolonged standing, suitable for exhibitions, offices and basements.•Application Scenarios: Home living rooms, offices, exhibition booths; 1–2cm thickness recommended for daily decoration.Custom Craftsmanship: Exclusive Creation for Your BrandOne of HONLOY’s most competitive services is providing refined customization solutions for partners. We do not just sell floor mats, but offer one-stop customized solutions. Through our "Exclusive Foam Interlocking Mat Customization" service, customers can fully control the following customization dimensions:•Color: Full-color system precise matching, suitable for soft color palettes of parenting venues and eye-catching main colors of gyms, ensuring overall brand visual consistency.•Texture: Anti-slip textures (leaf pattern, cross pattern) and high-end interior decoration textures (smooth pattern, wood grain) to meet diverse scenario needs.•Shape: Break through conventional squares, customizable special sizes and shapes to fit various space dimensions and creative designs.•Pattern: Adopt advanced printing and embossing technology, printable with letters, numbers and other early education patterns or custom brand LOGOs.•Thickness: From 1cm thin household protective layers to over 4cm thick buffer layers for high-intensity combat and weightlifting, thickness customizable on demand.•Packaging: Provide retail-level finished packaging including heat-shrink film, OPP bags and brand cartons, adaptable to global logistics and ready for shelf sales.Industry Trends & Market PositionAs a leading foam mat manufacturer in China, HONLOY keeps pace with three core industry trends and leads industry development:1.Eco-friendly Development: Continuously optimize production processes to reduce waste, develop low-VOCs EVA materials in line with global low-carbon and environmental protection requirements.2.Home Mini Fitness Boom: Surge in demand for DIY interlocking mats, HONLOY’s easy-to-install products precisely seize the dividend of the home fitness market.3.Upgraded Safety Standards: High-density products pass Head Injury Criterion (HIC) testing, widely used in government bidding projects such as schools and sports venues.Global Applications & Reasons to Choose HONLOYHONLOY products are exported worldwide and widely used in commercial fitness centers, early education institutions, industrial workshops, modern households and other scenarios.•Stable Quality: Consistent color, size and performance for large-volume orders; strict quality control achieves zero defects for export products.•Logistics Advantages: Based in Nanning, relying on the convenient China-ASEAN trade channel, faster delivery and better freight rates for Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.•Global Recognition: OEM for internationally renowned sports equipment and toy brands, capable of undertaking large-scale orders while retaining customized service advantages.ConclusionWith 20 years of manufacturing heritage, full range of international certifications, professional data support and full-process customization capabilities, Hongle is your reliable partner in the foam mat industry. Whether you are a start-up brand or a global retail giant, we can provide professional production solutions to boost steady business growth.Choose HONLOY – Your Trusted, Authoritatively Certified Leading Foam Mat Manufacturer in China.Contact InformationCompany: Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd.Address: No. 3 Baota Road, Baota Pharmaceutical Industrial Park, Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, P.R.CTel: +86 13509077236Email: info@honloy.comOfficial Website: https://www.honloymat.com/

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