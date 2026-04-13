Globevisa Group Marks 13 Years of Leadership in Greece's Golden Visa Market

Official logo of Globevisa Group, a leading global consultancy specializing in professional residency-by-investment and citizenship planning. The core leadership and legal experts of Globevisa's Global Greece division, an international team of over 40 professionals dedicated to comprehensive property due diligence, construction oversight, and immigration services.

With 13 years of operational experience in Greece, our in-house legal team and strict due diligence processes ensure a stable and compliant residency transition for our clients.” — Globevisa Group Team

SG, SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 13 years of strategic expansion, Globevisa Group has successfully assisted over 5,500 families in securing Greek residency. By leveraging a dedicated in-house legal team and rigorous due diligence, the Group continues to elevate standards for cross-border compliance and service fulfillment.

As global residency planning matures into a rational, long-term strategy for international investors, the competitive landscape of the Greece Golden Visa market is undergoing a profound transformation. The industry is shifting from simple project promotion toward a comprehensive evaluation of a firm’s localized execution, legal oversight, and ability to manage complex application structures.

In response to these trends, Globevisa is demonstrating a systematic service model rooted in stringent quality control and a deeply established operational infrastructure.

I. STRATEGIC LOCALIZATION AND LEGAL COMPLIANCE

To ensure the security of cross-border investment, Globevisa has established a mature localized team—a critical requirement in today’s Greek property market. As a global leader in residency and citizenship planning, Globevisa operates its own Greek entity with over 100 professionals providing multilingual support in English, Chinese, and Greek.

The firm’s legal backbone consists of senior licensed attorneys ensuring every property-based residency application meets the highest compliance standards:

i. CHRYSA VELOPOULOU (Chief Lawyer, Globevisa Greece): A member of the Piraeus Bar Association since 2017 with dual Master’s degrees in Law and Economics. Her previous tenure as a legal advisor to the Greek Immigration Authority provides clients with unparalleled institutional insight into finance and immigration law.

ii. ASPASIA NOUSIA (Chief Lawyer, Globevisa Greece): Registered with the Athens Bar Association and holding a Master’s in European Law, Nousia previously served at the Greek Permanent Representation to NATO. Her international legal perspective is instrumental in resolving complex residency cases for global investors.

Beyond legal risk control, Globevisa recognizes that the physical quality of projects is equally critical for long-term asset security. The Group’s Greece operations have incorporated professionals with architectural design and engineering backgrounds, including senior technical experts educated at Tsinghua University and leading European institutions.

This cross-disciplinary team, combined with locally experienced service personnel, ensures comprehensive coverage across key stages such as property quality assessment, construction progress monitoring, and post-investment property delivery.

II. DATA-DRIVEN SUCCESS AND COMPLEX CASE MANAGEMENT

Since the launch of Greece’s Golden Visa program in 2013, Globevisa, as an early pioneer in this market, has maintained long-term engagement and witnessed multiple key delivery milestones. These include assisting early Chinese applicants in securing approvals, completing initial family reunification and residence permit renewal procedures, as well as facilitating the successful opening of local bank accounts in Greece.

According to company statistics, Globevisa has:

● Assisted over 5,500 families in obtaining permanent residency.

● Issued more than 25,700 residence cards with a stable approval track record.

● Launched 275 high-quality residential projects and facilitated the sale of over 5,500 properties.

● Served a diverse client base spanning 27 countries, including North America, Turkey, Vietnam, and China.

III. EXPERTISE IN COMPLEX CASE MANAGEMENT

More notably, Globevisa has consistently resolved a wide range of structurally challenging cases. These include:

● Applicants with non-single nationality backgrounds and multi-national families.

● Cross-border marriages and same-sex partnerships.

● Independent applications by minors.

● Cases involving historical identity irregularities.

The successful delivery of these multidimensional cases demonstrates the team’s professional judgment when navigating complex legal structures.

IV. ENHANCING ASSET COMPLIANCE THROUGH RIGOROUS DUE DILIGENCE

What differentiates Globevisa is not the quantity, but the quality of its projects. The Group adopts a "Double-Layer" legal review framework. Before any property is brought to market, it undergoes scrutiny by both Greek and Chinese legal teams, focusing on:

● Title clarity and developer credentials.

● Fund supervision and potential risk mitigation.

● Post-acquisition property management safeguards.

Globevisa’s local team conducts on-site assessments of planning design, construction progress, and project authenticity. For clients, this ensures the acquisition of assets with clear ownership, reliable delivery, and sustainable long-term management.

V. Advancing toward a new stage of systematic delivery

In the current Greek investment landscape, investors are increasingly focused on asset fundamentals and long-term security. Globevisa has met this demand by building a systematic delivery model. As a result of this consistent service, Globevisa's leadership has been recognized by prominent industry institutions as representative of high achievement within the Greek Golden Visa sector.

Looking ahead, Globevisa will continue to deepen its presence in local European markets, enhancing its team development and cross-border compliance standards. The firm remains dedicated to providing global investors with professional, reliable, and "human-centered" residency planning.

By transforming client trust into a driving force for progress, Globevisa Group continues to advance its core brand vision: "To make global mobility seamless and settlement worry-free."



ABOUT GLOBEVISA GROUP

Established in 2002, Globevisa Group is a global consultancy with over 50 offices worldwide specializing in residency planning. The firm is distinguished by its in-house legal team and rigorous project due diligence, ensuring the highest standards of security for international investors. With a 99.5% historical approval rate, Globevisa provides high-net-worth families with strategic advisory and professional access to secure global investment immigration resources.



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