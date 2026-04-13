Ingold Solutions GmbH and TrueCommerce Strategic Partnership to Deliver EDI Integration for SAP Business One

Partnership

Ingold and TrueCommerce deliver SAP-certified EDI for SAP Business One, enabling real-time exchange, automating supply chains, and cutting errors.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingold Solutions GmbH, a Berlin-based SAP Business One specialist, has entered into a strategic partnership with TrueCommerce, one of the world's most established EDI and supply chain connectivity providers. The collaboration introduces a fully SAP-certified EDI integration that connects the SAP Business One ERP platform directly to a vast global network of trading partners — removing the manual, error-prone workflows that continue to slow down small and mid-sized businesses across manufacturing, retail, and distribution.

For many growing businesses, the gap between their ERP and their trading partner network is bridged by spreadsheets, email chains, and human effort. That gap is where errors happen, where chargebacks are born, and where operational capacity quietly gets consumed. This partnership was designed to close it — permanently.

What the Partnership Delivers

The Ingold Solutions and TrueCommerce integration is built on a direct API connection between SAP Business One and the TrueCommerce EDI platform. This means data moves in real time — no middleware, no manual file transfers, no synchronisation lag. When a purchase order arrives from a trading partner, it flows straight into SAP. When an order ships, the advance shipment notice (ASN) is dispatched automatically. The integration covers the full supply chain transaction cycle, including:

• Sales orders, invoices, and shipping notifications — processed end to end without manual intervention

• Advance Shipment Notices (ASNs) with flexible auto-pack options and inbound shipment consolidation on import

• UCC/GS1-128 compliant shipping label generation, produced directly within SAP Business One

• Automated procure-to-pay and order-to-cash cycles, keeping cash moving and operations lean

• Rapid new trading partner onboarding — configuration-based, not project-based.

Built for the Realities of Modern Distribution

Whether a business is managing a wholesale distribution operation, running a multi-channel retail model, or overseeing a manufacturing supply chain, the integration is designed to fit existing workflows — not force businesses to adapt to new ones. Custom SAP Business One fields, product catalogue syncs, and address record updates are all accommodated. The solution adapts to the way a business is set up, not the other way around.

A Partnership Defined by Depth, Not Just Technology

This is not a case of two vendors bundling their logos. Ingold Solutions has spent years working inside SAP Business One — handling implementations, bespoke customisations, and ongoing support engagements that require genuine platform knowledge.

TrueCommerce brings a globally trusted managed service model and a network infrastructure that has become a backbone for supply chain connectivity across retail and distribution worldwide.

Together, the two companies provide businesses with something that has historically been difficult to find: expert local support and world-class global technology in the same engagement.

"Our clients expect SAP Business One to be the centre of their operations — and it should be," said a spokesperson for Ingold Solutions. "What we have built with TrueCommerce means that the ERP is no longer isolated from the trading partner network. Data flows where it needs to go, automatically, and businesses can focus on growth instead of administration."

Availability

The SAP Business One EDI integration is available now through Ingold Solutions GmbH. Businesses can contact the Ingold Solutions team for a consultation, a product demonstration, or to discuss their specific trading partner requirements.

About Ingold Solutions GmbH

Ingold Solutions GmbH is a Berlin-based SAP Business One Partner. The company works with businesses across manufacturing, distribution, and retail to implement, customise, and support SAP Business One — helping them get more from their ERP investment at every stage of growth. Ingold Solutions brings platform depth, honest expertise, and a long-term commitment to every client engagement.

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