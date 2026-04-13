K-Book, Accelerates Global Expansion at the 2026 Bologna Children’s Book Fair

Photo of the Author Promotion Pavilion and Korea Rights Center at the 2026 Bologna Children’s Book Fair

Global Expansion of Korean Publishing Content Through Author Promotion and Publishing Rights Export Programs

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Participation of 39 Korean Publishers, Featuring 100 Titles to Boost International Rights Sales– Renowned Authors Including Kim You Dae and Lee Geum-yi Join On-site Programs□ The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Publishing Industry Promotion Agency ( KPIPA ) announced their participation in the 2026 Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF), marking a major step toward expanding the global presence of Korean children’s publishing content.□ Celebrating its 63rd edition, the Bologna Children’s Book Fair is the world’s largest international exhibition dedicated to children’s and young adult publishing, attracting industry professionals from over 90 countries each year. The 2026 fair will be held from April 13 to April 16 at Bologna Fiere in Italy. At this year’s event, KPIPA will operate both an “Author Promotion Pavilion” and a “Korea Rights Center”, aiming to actively promote Korean picture books and children’s literature while generating tangible outcomes in international rights sales.□ *Location of the Author Promotion Pavilion & Rights Promotion Pavilion:Hall29, A6B5 and A10B9, BolognaFiere*Scale of the Author Promotion Pavilion & Korea Rights Center: 352sqmThe “Author Promotion Pavilion” showcases 109 titles, including representative works by 15 Korean picture book authors, as part of the global promotion of K-books.Special exhibition and event featuring award-winning authors, including a winner of the 2026 BolognaRagazzi Award and finalist for the 2026 HCAA, author Lee Geum-yi.□ The Author Promotion Pavilion will introduce five Korean picture book authors—Kim You Dae, Park Kun Woong, So Yun Kyoung, Lee Seungyeon, and Zo-O—as featured authors, along with 10 additional exhibition authors: Kwon Jungmin, Noh In Kyung, Ahn Hyo Lim, Yoon Kangmi, Lee Suyeon, Lee Soonok, Cho Soojin, Cho Won Hee, Haa Soojung, and Wheelee. Representative works, including original illustrations, will be on display, showcasing the diversity and creative excellence of Korean picture book publishing. In particular, this year’s fair will feature a diverse lineup of author programs, including:▲a picture book workshop on creative practice by Kim You Dae,▲a live drawing session and book talk on The People of Golden Apartment by Park Kun Woong,▲a lecture on picture books using traditional motifs by So Yun Kyoung,▲a lecture on Golden Mold Forest by Lee Seungyeon,▲a book talk on A Dot, a Line, and a Bird by Zo-O.Through these programs, the fair aims to expand engagement with international publishing professionals and readers, while offering a multidimensional introduction to the creative worlds of Korean picture book authors□ In addition, a special author session will feature Lee Geum-yi, a finalist for the 2026 Hans Christian Andersen Awards (HCAA) in the writing category. Special exhibitions and book talks will also highlight award-winning titles such as The Story of a Brother and a Sister, winner of the BolognaRagazzi Award (Fables & Fairy Tales Winner), further enhancing the global expansion of Korean children’s books.*BolognaRagazzi Crossmedia Award – Special MentionNo Imagination Allowed! by Lee Uk Bae(Roi Visual)*BolognaRagazzi Award – Opera Prima Special MentionThe Heart Bowl by Jeon Bora(Tokkiseom)The “Korea Rights Center” is dedicated to expanding the export of publishing rights, featuring participation from 39 publishers with a total of 100 consigned titles.□ The Korea Rights Center will host one-on-one business meetings between Korean publishers and international buyers. A total of 39 Korean publishing companies, including Changbi Publishers, Sakyejul Publishing, and Dasan Books, will participate, presenting 100 curated titles for rights export. The center will also provide shared meeting and exhibition spaces to facilitate networking and business opportunities, actively supporting the global expansion of Korean children’s literature.□ Following the fair, exhibited books will be donated to Korean language schools and universities in Italy, helping to increase local accessibility and promote continued interest in Korean publishing content. A KPIPA official stated, “Through the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, we aim to showcase the excellence of Korean publishing content to the global market and support industry growth through expanded rights exports. We will continue to strengthen our efforts to promote Korean books internationally.”

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