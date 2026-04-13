UTM's educational initiatives featured on UNESCO's 20th Anniversary Celebration of the 2005 Convention webpage

MACAU, April 13 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) is pleased to announce that its series of teaching and learning activities related to Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) have been officially recognised by UNESCO as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. The submitted activities have been selected for publication on UNESCO’s dedicated anniversary webpage, and UTM has received a formal letter of appreciation from UNESCO for its valuable contribution.

Throughout 2025, UTM carried out a comprehensive set of CCI-oriented initiatives, reflecting the University’s integrated and practice-based approach to cultural and creative education.

At the postgraduate level, the MSc in Cultural and Creative Industries Management delivers a curriculum grounded in cultural policy, creative cluster development and cultural and creative industry studies, equipping students with analytical, policy-focused and sector-specific perspectives. At the undergraduate level, the Cultural Mapping course adopts a practice‑based and community‑oriented approach, encouraging students to develop thematic visual outputs that explored and interpreted local cultural landscape. These activities highlight UTM’s commitment to engaging youth in cultural expression, enhancing creative capacities, and utilising digital media to promote the visibility of local culture—all in alignment with the core objectives of the 2005 Convention.

In its letter, UNESCO expressed its appreciation to UTM, noting that the University’s activities had been selected for publication on its official 20th anniversary webpage and thanking UTM for its contribution to the celebration of cultural diversity. The acknowledgment affirms UNESCO’s recognition of UTM’s efforts in supporting cultural diversity, youth engagement and creative education.