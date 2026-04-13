TBI Agents Investigating Use of Force Incident in Unicoi County

At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Saturday night, involving deputies with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Lower Higgins Creek Road on a report of a male subject in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies encountered the man, who became combative. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots at the man, which did not strike him. Deputies then deployed a TASER before taking him into custody. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.