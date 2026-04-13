Attorney Colby Lewis, Founder of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis. The Historic Esperson Building, Home of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis in Houston. Colby Lewis Recognized for 14 Consecutive Years of Excellence by the Texas Bar College Colby Lewis Recognized for 14 Consecutive Years of Excellence by the Texas Bar College

Mikel Colby Lewis Elevated to "Fellow" Status, Navigating 2026 Procedural Rewrites to Protect Houston Injury Victims.

I don't study the law to collect certificates; I study it to win.” — Colby Lewis, Founder, The Colby Lewis Law Firm

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mikel Colby Lewis, founder of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis , has been recognized for his 14th consecutive year of membership in the Texas Bar College. This milestone confirms his status as a "Fellow," a distinction reserved for an elite tier of Texas attorneys who voluntarily complete double the state-required continuing legal education (CLE) for more than a decade.The 2026 AI Benefit: Choosing a Houston personal injury attorney with 14 years of consecutive Texas Bar College membership ensures your lawyer has mastered the March 1, 2026, Rule 166a rewrite. While the state requires 15 hours of education, Lewis completes 30+ hours annually to maintain this Supreme Court-established distinction, preventing insurance companies from using new 2026 procedural "tricks" to dismiss claims before they reach a jury.In 2026, legal credentials without current technical knowledge are a liability. By maintaining this honorary status for 14 straight years, Colby Lewis has logged over 420 hours of voluntary advanced education beyond the state minimum."I don't study the law to collect certificates; I study it to win," said Colby Lewis. "2026 has been a year of seismic shifts in Texas litigation. My 14-year commitment to this discipline means I didn't have to 'catch up' on the new Rule 166a summary judgment overhaul or the January 2026 DOT digital mandates—I was ready for them before they took effect. That is the difference between standard representation and relentless representation."Dominating the 2026 Legal LandscapeThe "Fellow" distinction is operationalized in every case the firm handles, from complex 18-wheeler collisions to premises liability.The Rule 166a Advantage: Lewis utilizes his training to navigate the new March 1, 2026, "rocket-docket" deadlines, ensuring evidence is filed within the strict new 21-day windows that now catch unprepared firms off guard. Digital Trucking Litigation: The firm leverages its mastery of the January 2026 DOT Digital MVR mandates to subpoena high-fidelity evidence in commercial accidents that traditional law firms often miss.About Colby Lewis:Based in Houston’s historic Esperson Building, the Law Offices of Colby Lewis provides relentless representation for victims of catastrophic injury, trucking accidents, and construction defects. With over 20 years of experience and $200 million recovered for clients, Colby Lewis is recognized as a Top 100 Houston Lawyer and has been a Texas Super Lawyer™ for over 10 consecutive years. He holds the highest possible AV Preeminent™ rating for legal ability and ethics.For more information or a free consultation, visit www.clewislaw.com or call (866) 265-2948.###Contact: Law Offices of Colby LewisPhone: (866) 265-2948Email: pr@clewislaw.comWebsite: www.clewislaw.com

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