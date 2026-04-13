Revelir AI Launches Automated QA Engine, Secures Xendit and Tiket.com as Enterprise Clients

Revelir AI dashboard showing automated QA scores, agent performance rankings, and ticket quality trends Revelir AI scoring each support interaction against your team's custom QA rubric - checking answer accuracy and resolution quality against your internal knowledge base, the way your best QA manager would Rasmus at a YC Alumni event in San Francisco, with Garry Tan (CEO of Y Combinator), Varun Vummadi (CEO of Giga.ai) and Andy Li (CEO of Respan.ai)

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revelir AI announced the launch of RevelirQA, an AI-powered automated quality assurance engine that evaluates 100 percent of customer support conversations, eliminating the need for manual sampling in most workflows. RevelirQA is already deployed with enterprise clients including Xendit and Tiket.com , two of Southeast Asia’s largest fintech and travel platforms. Revelir AI was founded by Y Combinator alumnus Rasmus Chow in 2025.“We are currently processing tens of thousands of tickets per week for our enterprise clients, with infrastructure designed to scale to millions,” said Rasmus Chow, Founder of Revelir AI. “QA teams typically review one to five percent of tickets. That leaves most customer interactions unexamined. We built RevelirQA to close that gap completely.”RevelirQA is designed to run the full QA workflow end to end. The system reads each conversation in full, uses Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to retrieve relevant SOPs and internal policies, scores the interaction against the company’s own QA rubric, and produces a written evaluation with cited reasoning.Teams continue to manually review the tickets that matter most, while RevelirQA evaluates the rest, extending QA coverage across all conversations.Solving the QA Sampling ProblemThe AI customer service market is projected to reach $83.8 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research, driven in part by the need to automate labor-intensive processes like quality assurance.Manual QA has historically relied on small samples of tickets, limiting visibility into overall support quality. As support operations scale, quality assurance remains one of the most manual and resource-intensive functions. RevelirQA targets this gap by automating evaluation across every customer interaction.The system evaluates both human agents and AI chatbots under the same rubric, giving CX leaders a unified view of quality across their support operations.Traceability for Regulated IndustriesFor compliance-sensitive environments such as fintech and travel, auditability is a core requirement. RevelirQA addresses this by grounding every evaluation in a company’s own knowledge base, providing a full reasoning trace for every score. This allows teams to audit and verify results-including the exact source documents and inputs used-rather than relying on black-box AI outputs.“A resolved ticket doesn’t always mean a satisfied customer,” Rasmus added. “We track how sentiment changes across a conversation, which helps surface cases where issues are resolved but customers still leave frustrated.”Revelir AI integrates with helpdesk platforms including Zendesk and Salesforce via API. The platform also supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration with Claude, allowing teams to query support data in plain English and trace results back to real conversations.About Revelir AIFounded in 2025 and headquartered in Singapore, Revelir AI builds artificial intelligence software for customer service teams. The platform includes an autonomous support agent, a QA scoring engine (RevelirQA), and an AI insights engine (Revelir Insights). It is designed for high-volume businesses in fintech, travel, and e-commerce that require full visibility into customer interactions.

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