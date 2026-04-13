RE: 2086 Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury
Update:
This area is still down to one lane open for travelers. Green Mtn Power is still working in the area. This event is expected to last until further notice and updates will be provided when they are available.
From: Bulger, Michelle
Sent: Sunday, April 12, 2026 8:54 AM
To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 2086 Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
2086 Waterbury Stowe Rd by Mansfield Orthopedics is reduced to one lane due to a crash with downed wires.
This incident is expected to last for about an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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