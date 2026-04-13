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2086 Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

2086 Waterbury Stowe Rd by Mansfield Orthopedics is reduced to one lane due to a crash with downed wires.

 

This incident is expected to last for about an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

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2086 Waterbury Stowe Rd in Waterbury

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