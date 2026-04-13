Sunway Medical Centre Penang Recognized as Emerging Tertiary Medical Hub – Malaysia by Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025

Ms. Christine Lee, CEO of Sunway Medical Centre Penang Sunway Medical Centre Penang Headquarters

A premier tertiary care hospital recognized for clinical excellence, innovation, and advancing Malaysia's position as a Southeast Asian healthcare hub.

Our ambition to become a leading tertiary medical hub is anchored in one belief: the lives we touch every day define our success.” — Ms. Christine Lee, CEO of Sunway Medical Centre Penang

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunway Medical Centre Penang Sdn Bhd has been named the "Emerging Tertiary Medical Hub – Malaysia, 2025" by the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . The recognition celebrates the hospital's accelerating rise as a world-class healthcare destination and its pivotal role in positioning Malaysia as a competitive hub for tertiary medical care across Southeast Asia. As Southeast Asia's healthcare sector undergoes rapid transformation, Malaysia is increasingly positioning itself as a regional leader in tertiary care, with institutions like Sunway Medical Centre Penang at the forefront of that shift.“Sunway Medical Centre Penang has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to advancing tertiary healthcare services with a strong emphasis on innovation, patient-centric care, and international standards. This recognition reflects not only their clinical capabilities but also their vision to position Malaysia as a competitive global healthcare hub,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media.“Our ambition to become a leading tertiary medical hub is anchored in one belief: the lives we touch every day define our success. At Sunway Medical Centre Penang, we don’t just deliver care, we transform patient experiences.”- Ms. Christine Lee, CEO of Sunway Medical Centre PenangAbout Sunway Medical Centre Penang Sdn BhdSunway Medical Centre Penang (SMCP) is a premier tertiary care hospital within the renowned Sunway Healthcare Group, strategically positioned as the leading medical hub of Northern Malaysia. Dedicated to delivering world-class, compassionate healthcare, SMCP is powered by an elite team of experienced physicians and specialists. The hospital seamlessly blends clinical expertise with a patient-centric philosophy, ensuring that every individual receives the highest standard of care tailored to their unique needs.With a robust infrastructure featuring 312 beds and 10 operating theatres, the hospital offers over 50 medical specialties and a comprehensive range of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services. SMCP is a leader in medical innovation, utilizing cutting-edge technology to support its seven specialized Centres of Excellence, including the Cancer, Heart & Lung, Orthopaedic, Stroke, Digestive, Women & Children, Robotic Assisted Surgery and Wellness Centres. This multidisciplinary approach ensures a seamless journey for patients, from early-stage diagnosis through to complex treatment and long-term recovery.Beyond clinical care, SMCP is a key destination for international medical tourism, providing dedicated support services such as travel coordination and specialized accommodation to ensure a frictionless experience for global patients. By integrating modern facilities with a focus on holistic well-being, Sunway Medical Centre Penang remains at the forefront of healthcare excellence, setting new benchmarks for quality and medical innovation in the region.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and corporate storytelling across industries including finance, technology, healthcare, and energy. Through its data-driven research, editorial platforms, and high-impact global award programs, the firm highlights organizations demonstrating excellence in leadership, customer experience, innovation, and sustainability.Recognized worldwide as one of the most reputed evaluators of corporate excellence, Boston Brand Research & Media empowers brands to gain global visibility and credibility through its flagship Global Brand Frontier Awards program.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2025 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including AXA IM Select, STC Bank, Tawuniya, ADIB Egypt, Access Bank Tanzania, Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, and many more innovators.To learn more or to nominate your organization for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2026, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-global-brand-frontier-awards For more information, please contact:

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