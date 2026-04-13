Vietnam's Vinmec Elevates High-Tech Healthcare Standards in Asia with Robotics and Next-Gen Diagnostics

Vinmec Ocean Park 2 introduced Vietnam’s first 3.0 Tesla MAGNETOM Vida XT MRI. Vinmec invests heavily in innovation to enhance patient care. Vinmec’s medical excellence has been widely recognized on the international stage.

HANOI, VIETNAM, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From world-first 3D implants to robotic brain surgery, Vinmec is positioning Vietnam as an emerging hub for high-tech medicine in Asia.An eight-year-old with bone cancer consuming his entire femur. A 25-year-old whose pelvis and proximal femur had been destroyed by osteosarcoma. A 48-year-old who had spent years in a wheelchair after being turned away by multiple medical centers. Each of them found their way to Vinmec Healthcare System.Their recoveries were made possible by a combination of advanced technology and clinical expertise. Over the past decade, Vinmec has built the capabilities to handle complex and previously untreatable cases, from hospital-based 3D printing and limb-salvage bone cancer surgery to CAR-T cell therapy, genomic medicine, and precision imaging. Its latest addition came in March 2026 with Vinmec Ocean Park 2, located in the Greater Hanoi area: Vietnam’s first MRI 3.0 Tesla MAGNETOM Vida XT. Cutting scan times by up to 75%, detecting previously invisible micro-lesions, and improving patient comfort with a wider bore, it reflects Vinmec’s leadership in advanced medical technology in Vietnam.Vietnam's High-Tech Healthcare TransformationIn 2012, Vinmec Healthcare System opened its first hospital in Hanoi with a clear ambition: to provide high-quality healthcare in Vietnam that meets international standards, reducing the need for overseas treatment.What followed was a decade of deliberate and accelerated development in private healthcare in Vietnam.Today, Vinmec operates a network of ten hospitals and seven clinics across Vietnam, serving over eight million patient visits annually, with a patient satisfaction rate of 92%, among the highest recorded in the country. It is one of the few healthcare systems in Vietnam operating under a non-profit academic medical model, and among the very few with two hospitals certified by Joint Commission International under Academic Medical Center standards.“We are committed to advancing technology, strengthening our academic foundation through research, and translating every breakthrough into better outcomes for patients. That has always been, and remains, our direction," shared Prof. Tran Trung Dung, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System.Every year, more than 40,000 Vietnamese spend nearly two billion US dollars seeking care overseas. Vinmec aims to reduce this trend by delivering international-standard healthcare services in Vietnam.A Decade of FirstsVinmec's technological ambitions are best understood through its continuous investment in medical technology and innovation in Vietnam.The foundation was laid at Vinmec Times City, where the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, previously found only at elite hospitals in Singapore, the United States, and Japan, made its private-sector debut in Vietnam, establishing the country's first private robotic surgery center.Since then, robotic-assisted procedures have expanded across specialties, reinforcing Vinmec’s position in robotic surgery in Southeast Asia.In June 2025, that capability was put to one of its most demanding tests. A nine-year-old boy who had endured dozens of seizures daily for nearly five years underwent Vietnam's first robotic-guided pediatric epilepsy surgery at Vinmec Central Park. Using the AutoGuide™ system combined with stereo-electroencephalography (SEEG), surgeons placed electrodes with sub-millimeter precision deep within high-risk neural structures. Within a month, his seizure frequency had decreased significantly. The procedure marked a significant milestone in Vietnam’s application of robotics in complex neurosurgery.In the same year, an eight-year-old cancer patient arrived at Vinmec with osteosarcoma that had consumed his entire femur. Vinmec's multidisciplinary team, including surgeons and biomedical engineers from VinUniversity, designed and implanted a fully customized, modular 3D-printed titanium femur, engineered to extend as the child grows. Remarkably, it was recognized by the U.S. National Library of Medicine to be the first procedure of its kind in the world.These breakthroughs do not emerge in isolation. Vinmec, VinUniversity, and Hanoi Medical University formalized a strategic tripartite research partnership in AI, robotics, and medical big data. The partnership formalized ongoing collaboration:: researchers and clinicians working under the same roof, shortening the distance between scientific discovery and patient outcome. The 3D-printed femur that saved a child's leg was not the product of an external vendor. It was co-designed in-house by VinUni engineers and Vinmec surgeons working side by side.Trusted by the BestIn medicine, the partnerships a system attracts are a measure of the standards it keeps.In March 2026, Vinmec signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Healthineers - the global medical technology leader operating in over 180 countries. The agreement spans four strategic pillars: knowledge transfer and training, clinical marketing and branding, Centers of Excellence, and scientific collaboration.“We believe our partnership with Vinmec Healthcare System will connect international expertise with healthcare needs in Vietnam and further drive medical technology innovation across the region,” said Elisabeth Staudinger, Managing Board member of Siemens Healthineers at the signing ceremony.Vinmec is also a member of the Cleveland Clinic Connected network, becoming the first healthcare system in Southeast Asia to join this global network.The external recognition extends further. At the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025, Vinmec became the first Vietnamese healthcare system to win both Hospital Group of the Year and Technology Innovation of the Year in the same year. The dual awards reflected a broader pattern: a healthcare system that had spent years accumulating clinical firsts. Among them was Southeast Asia's first successful 3D-printed titanium chest wall reconstruction.That momentum carried into ASOCIO Digital Summit 2025 in Taipei, where technology leaders from 24 economies across Asia and Oceania gathered. Among the honorees, Vinmec was named the sole Vietnamese healthcare winner in the HealthTech category, recognized for its pioneering application of digital technology.Most recently, at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026, Vinmec secured three major accolades: Hospital Group of the Year, Patient Care Initiative of the Year, and ESG Program of the Year. This marks its second consecutive year of recognition at one of Asia’s most prestigious healthcare awards. Notably, Vinmec’s palliative care model for cancer patients has drawn strong interest from the international medical community, opening up a more comprehensive approach to treatment.In a region where medical excellence has long been defined by a handful of names, Vinmec is steadily positioning itself among them.

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