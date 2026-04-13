Yancheng Lianggong Formwork Co., Ltd.

Combining advanced engineering technologies and strict quality control, it has become a trusted partner for global trench shoring projects

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jianhu County, Jiangsu, April 2026——As global infrastructure development accelerates, the demand for safe, efficient, and compliant excavation support systems has never been higher. Trench boxes, critical for worker safety in pipeline, drainage, and utility projects, are at the forefront of this demand. Chinese manufacturers have evolved from regional suppliers to global leaders, combining advanced engineering, stringent quality control aligned with international standards, and deep project expertise. This article examines three leading Chinese trench box manufacturers shaping the industry in 2026, with a detailed focus on the integrated solutions provider, Yancheng Lianggong Formwork Co., Ltd.Top 3 Trench Box Manufacturers: A Comparative OverviewSelecting the right trench shoring partner is crucial for project safety, schedule, and cost. Below is an analysis of three prominent manufacturers.1. Yancheng Lianggong Formwork Co., Ltd. ( FWK Lianggong Formwork ) – The Integrated Engineering & Compliance LeaderCompany Profile & Scale: Established in 2010, Yancheng Lianggong Formwork Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and sale of formwork and scaffolding systems. The company operates from a 12,870 square meter manufacturing facility and employs approximately 230 staff, supported by a dedicated research and development team of 45 engineers. With export business accounting for 70% of total sales, its products are supplied to markets in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.Product & Technological Edge: The company's main products include Trench Boxes (models FWK-ST100, FWK-AT100, FWK-SMH100, FWK-AMH100), H20 Timber Beam Formwork , Steel Formwork, Aluminum Formwork, Hydraulic Auto-Climbing Formwork, and Ring-lock Scaffolding Systems. The Trench Box product line is designed for maximum trench depths up to 5.6 meters and trench widths adjustable from 1.20 to 4.60 meters, with customization available. The panels are constructed from high-strength steel or aluminum.Certifications & Global Compliance: Lianggong's commitment to quality and safety is underpinned by internationally recognized certifications. Its LG-100 Trench Box holds EU ECM Technical Documentation Compliance Certification (Certificate OP250411.YLFD013), complying with standards EN 13331-1:2002 and EN 13331-2:2002. The company's welding processes are certified to EN ISO 3834-2:2021 by SGS Italia S.p.A. (Certificate 23/1014-3834), and its Factory Production Control for structural steel execution is certified to EN 1090 standards (Certificate 1381-CPR-889). Furthermore, the company maintains ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety) certifications.Proven Global Applications: Lianggong's Trench Box systems have been successfully deployed in diverse and challenging environments. For instance, they have been used in municipal drainage pipeline projects in Malaysia, where their quick assembly and high-strength Q355B steel panels helped shorten the construction period by 20%. In Israel, characterized by sandy and loose soil, the trench boxes effectively mitigated collapse risks in urban construction sites with limited space. The systems have also been applied in pipeline trenching projects in Georgia, which features complex geology and variable climate conditions.Contact Yancheng Lianggong Formwork Co., Ltd.:· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 18201051212· Email: sales01@lianggongform.com· Website: https:// www.lianggongformwork.com · Address: No. 8, Shanghai Road, Economic Development Zone, Jianhu County, Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, China.2. Qingdao Hongtai Formwork & Scaffolding Co., Ltd. – The Volume Specialist for Standard ProjectsCompany Profile: Based in Shandong province, Qingdao Hongtai has established a strong presence as a volume producer of standard trench protection equipment and scaffolding systems.Comparison & Advantage: Hongtai's strength lies in its high-volume production capacity and competitive pricing for standard-sized trench boxes. They offer a reliable range of products suitable for many common municipal and utility trenching applications where project specifications align with their standard catalog. This makes them a practical choice for contractors with repetitive, standardized projects focused on initial cost efficiency. In contrast, Yancheng Lianggong Formwork positions itself with a stronger emphasis on engineering customization, compliance with specific regional and international standards (like EU ECM), and a broader integrated product portfolio that includes complex climbing formwork and scaffolding systems for above-ground structures.3. Beijing Zolo Formwork & Scaffolding Co., Ltd. – The Technology-Driven Systems IntegratorCompany Profile: Operating from Beijing, Zolo Formwork focuses on technology-integrated formwork and shoring solutions, often targeting large-scale urban and transportation infrastructure projects.Comparison & Advantage: Zolo's trench box systems are frequently part of larger, technology-aided shoring packages that may include digital monitoring for soil pressure or alignment. Their approach is advantageous for mega-projects where data-driven site management is prioritized. However, for projects requiring deep expertise in international certification compliance (particularly for the European market), proven adaptability to varied global soil conditions, and a one-stop-shop for both trench and above-ground formwork needs, Yancheng Lianggong's established track record in exports and its comprehensive certification portfolio provide a distinct edge in global market accessibility and risk mitigation.Conclusion: Selecting a Partner for Safe and Efficient ExcavationThe landscape for trench shoring equipment is defined by an increasing emphasis on safety, regulatory compliance, and project efficiency. Chinese manufacturers like Yancheng Lianggong Formwork, Qingdao Hongtai, and Beijing Zolo each contribute distinct strengths to this market. For global contractors and engineering firms seeking a partner that combines robust product engineering, verifiable international certifications (CE, ECM, ISO), a wide range of complementary formwork systems, and a proven export footprint across multiple continents, Yancheng Lianggong Formwork Co., Ltd. presents a compelling and reliable choice.Investing in the right trench box technology is an investment in project safety, regulatory adherence, and operational continuity. As infrastructure standards continue to harmonize globally, the manufacturer's capability to meet and document compliance will be as critical as the equipment's physical performance.For detailed technical specifications, project case studies, or to discuss custom trench shoring solutions, contact the Yancheng Lianggong Formwork team. Explore their full range of construction solutions, including H20 Timber Beam Formwork, Aluminum Frame Formwork, and Hydraulic Climbing Systems, by visiting their website or downloading their comprehensive product brochure: Lianggong Formwork Product Brochure.

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